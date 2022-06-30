Steve May of Richmond is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for state Senate in the newly formed Chittenden Southeast district.
In his announcement, May highlighted his significant participation in Vermont politics over many years, citing his extensive experience in health care, having worked as a clinical social worker in a variety of settings across Vermont. For the past 15 years, his clinical practice has focused primarily on addiction issues.
May said the state needs a system-wide change with more bed space across the treatment system, and he called on the state to double the number of treatments within four years.
May pointed to his experience in advocacy for patients with rare diseases to illustrate that any rollout of health care benefits would be state-based and must be inclusive enough to work for everyone.
As former national director of state affairs for the Hemophilia Federation of America and past director of advocacy for the New England Hemophilia Association, May was tasked with fighting for patients with bleeding disorders and their ability to access adequate care.
May noted the need to create a network of policy that place the needs of Vermont families first. “Affordability has become a buzzword somehow, but we need more than empty platitudes. Paid family leave is a necessity, a meaningful increase in the minimum wage is a necessity, subsidized child care and adult day care are necessities and as a matter of public policy we must act like it.”
Finally, May said, Vermonters need a universal basic income.
“Economic displacement and the gig economy are the new reality for thousands upon thousands of workers. A universal basic income is intended to be a supplement to income and not replace work. In creating a supplemental stream of currency it is our hope that Vermonters would be freed up for work that suits their interests, not just their wallets. A broad-based universal basic income benefit that draws revenues from a multitude of sources should be made available to support Vermonters,” May said, noting that any benefit must not compromise other existing benefit programs.
May said the state must address the housing crisis in Chittenden County. “Things are off kilter,” he said. “We must encourage the formation of a comprehensive plan that puts the brakes to double digit rent increases. In short, our housing market is broken and in dire need of a reset.”
He said the state must encourage sustained residential growth in dense village centers and support smart growth while balancing needs to maintain essential elements of the natural world. “The lack of entry level homes in the marketplace is staggering and rents are spiking,” he said.
In addition to his experience in health care, May started a civil rights organization focused on genetic bias issues, and was instrumental in its introduction and passage of bills in Massachusetts, Vermont and California, plus other jurisdictions.
May’s work was instrumental in putting the issue of genetic bias on the radar screen in the early 2010s through The Forum on Genetic Equity, the organization he founded. May has also served as a past member of the Vermont AFL-CIO executive board and as former vice president of the Champlain Valley Central Labor Council.
May also served as a member of the Smilie Elementary School Board in Bolton and the Richmond Selectboard.
