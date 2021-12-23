At 9 a.m. I was stuck in a rut.
By 10 a.m. I was in the groove.
At 9 a.m. I was in a dead-end reporter’s job that didn’t pay enough, and I wasn’t going anywhere.
By 10 a.m. I was crouching in a rowboat, holding the end of a tape, measuring a cave through solid rock for a railroad that went bankrupt in the 1850s, so the tunnel was never completed.
And no one knew how much of the tunnel had been finished. Until then.
An hour after my tsunami of professional angst, I was squatting in the floor of a boat trying to get all of my self below the boat’s gunwales. I wasn’t thinking about my job anymore. I was thinking about bats and struggling to get low enough in the boat to keep my head out of the bats carpeting the cave ceiling that was getting lower and lower as we got closer to the end of the rock tunnel.
Shortly after 9 a.m., my desk phone rang.
This was more than 25 years ago. I’ve told this story so many times in the more than two decades since and my coworkers are sick of it. They’re part of a long line of colleagues, offspring, acquaintances — and students — to have been subjected to my professional origin story.
This past May I recounted my caving-in-a-rowboat-for-a-newspaper-story for the umpteenth time to a school group. As always, the moral was that you don’t get rich as a reporter, but your life will be rich in varied experiences.
On the ringing phone was a guy I’d interviewed for a story a few months before about the telltale remnants of this railroad that had gone out of business about five years before the Civil War started — a railroad that might have changed history, making the little town in northeast Georgia, where the newspaper I worked for was based, a railroad hub that could have eclipsed Atlanta. In the 1830s Atlanta was named Terminus because it didn’t have much more reason for existing than being the end of a couple of railroad lines.
If this railroad had been completed it would have linked Charleston, S.C., with Knoxville, Tenn. It would have been a major boon to commerce and industry in the South.
About an hour later I had joined him and three of his fellow historical railroad enthusiasts at the mouth of the tunnel that had filled with water earlier in the 1900s when a stream diverted itself there. One of them climbed into the bow of a rowboat with a paddle. I was cajoled into the stern to hold the end of a very long tape measure, so they could measure how far into the solid rock core of the mountain the tunnel went.
As we floated away from the steadily shrinking semicircle of light at the entrance into the dark, I shined my flashlight down through the clear, cold water. Fifteen feet or so below I could still see the mining rail tracks left from the mid-1800s where wagons had hauled out the chiseled rock out.
Not only that but, as the water got steadily deeper and the cave roof got steadily lower, way below in the frigid water I could see picks and other tools the workmen had used.
The tunnel was on private property and those tools were the reason no one had measured how far into the mountain workers had dug before bankruptcy shut the railroad project down. A nephew had come into the cave with his cousin decades before. They’d paddled back into the cave and dove into the cold water to retrieve the antique tools.
When these two boys filled their boat with as many tools as their craft could carry, or as many as they could stand to retrieve in the painfully cold water, as they tried to climb back in, the boat flipped. They were too cold or confused or panicked to flip the boat back over and tried to swim back to the cave entrance.
Only one of the boys made it. The other succumbed to hypothermia and drowned.
After the tragedy, the family closed the defunct tunnel down. No one was allowed there, except when Disney got permission to film a couple of train movies during the 1960s.
Except on this day when I hooked up with a group of train history enthusiasts and got a story about the old unfinished railroad.
So, I got a newspaper story, a life-defining story and a press association award out of the experience.
By the way, we discovered the tunnel had been chiseled by hand a quarter of mile through solid rock.
Some of my friends have made enough and saved enough to travel. I love looking at their pictures.
I’ve traveled a little. I’d love to have traveled more, maybe I will. But I’ve more than made up for the places I haven’t been with the people I have met because I’ve interviewed them — as a reporter — in a not so dead-end job that’s made me rich in people and experiences.
Scooter MacMillan is a reporter and assistant editor for the newspapers of the Vermont Community Newspaper Group. He was a reporter and editor for weekly and daily papers in Georgia and North Carolina and the marketing director of the State Theatre of Georgia before moving to Vermont.
