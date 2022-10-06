The beginning of school is always exciting. Students return to spruced-up school buildings, fall sports are in full swing and all of us are making new bonds with one another.
The South Burlington School Board is in full swing as well.
The school year began with the hiring of interim superintendent Violet Nichols, who has stepped up to the role from her previous position as director of learning. The school board is busy refining the process for finding a permanent superintendent and will use valuable feedback from the community about our first hiring process from last spring to make the process better.
The board also welcomes De-Dee Loftin-Davis as executive director of equity. Loftin-Davis has already begun examining policies, procedures and school district culture to ensure that it is fully inclusive.
Another new face to welcome is new board member Laura Williams, who fills the vacant board position until next March. Williams is a teacher at Essex High School and will bring a teacher’s perspective to the board.
The Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School also welcomes new principal Scott Sivo.
These new hires do not complete the administrative team as we are in the process of hiring a finance and operations director and a director of learning.
The board has also taken steps to address overcrowding at both elementary schools, Orchard and Rick Marcotte. This fall, construction will begin on four modular classrooms for each school, known as Zero Energy Modulars. These are not merely trailers, but efficient and comfortable classrooms that will buy the district time to find a long-term solution to its growing student population needs.
Conceptual layouts are being developed now. Architects Dore and Whittier, DEW Construction and the manufacturer plan to have a cost estimate in early October. We hope for a January installation.
With the school year now in full swing, students have finally begun what many are calling their first “normal” year of school since the start of the pandemic. As the district continues to move forward, community involvement and feedback will be very important to the board.
Community members are encouraged to attend budget forums and participate in feedback surveys regarding the superintendent position, which will be discussed in further detail at subsequent meetings. With that, the South Burlington School Board wishes all a happy and healthy school year.
Alex McHenry is a member of the South Burlington School board and Carter Higgins is the board’s student representative.
