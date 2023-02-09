Vermont Public ran a story a few weeks ago titled “Vermont towns that can’t afford school construction projects look to Montpelier for help.” Vermont is currently the only state in New England without a designated fund for school construction. A previous state funding stream stopped in 2007, but the needs continue to grow.
According to the 2021 Agency of Education Facilities Inventory and Assessment, the statewide average age for a school building is 61 years old and has gone 22 years since its last major renovations.
How do South Burlington’s school buildings compare? Our high school was built in 1960 with the last major renovations completed around 1978. Likewise, our middle school looks much like it did on its opening day back in 1967.
The report assessed school facilities on safety, security, technology and system adequacy. It found that out of 54 districts, South Burlington ranks 43rd lowest for facilities quality. In other words, we have the 11th greatest needs in the state.
This is not a new problem for South Burlington. In 2020, voters rejected the proposed $209 million bond vote intended for major renovations to the middle and high schools. It’s understandable — that’s a major price tag. However, the needs remain.
Last month, the South Burlington School Board approved a much smaller bond to address the most critical, urgent needs: A $14.55 million bond to fund deferred maintenance to keep facilities safe and healthy and to relieve classroom enrollment capacity pressures at Rick Marcotte Central and Orchard Elementary Schools.
The major takeaways from the district’s feasibility study and building assessments were that the 60-plus-year-old buildings served the community well but were in need of major renovations and additions or a full replacement.
In 2018 projected costs for repairs, not including any work for expansion, were around $30 million. Much of those repairs are now five years older and a heck of a lot more expensive. Most of the plumbing, electrical and windows in our middle and high schools are original to the 1960s. Fifty percent of the middle school lacks natural light and doorways and walkways do not meet mandated ADA-accessibility standards.
We approved $8.55 million of the $14.55 million bond for the following facility needs: Roofing, heating, ventilating, and air conditioning, plumbing, air handling, window replacement, bathrooms and kitchen repairs, and new parking lot/sidewalk accessibility.
A more detailed breakdown can be found in the district’s budget presentation and facility stewardship program.
Additionally, two of our three elementary schools have more than 100 students over state-recommended capacity limits and projected enrollment numbers are increasing. This is a good problem as the community is growing and people want to live here. Our schools are one of the top reasons to be proud of our community.
Enrollment concerns are helped thanks to city council’s recent approval of education impact fees on new construction that will directly pay back 91 percent of the remaining $6 million portion of the bond for the eight zero energy modular classrooms, or ZEMs, which can move and adapt with the district’s needs. The board’s 2022 enrollment committee recommended the modular classroom project, coupled with a recommendation to move fifth grade to the middle school to ease enrollment for an estimated decade or so.
The board’s next task is to plan out that transition. With high construction costs, long waits and enrollment already over capacity, there is no feasible way to meet our students’ needs faster or more affordably than modular classrooms.
One goal of mine during my tenure as school board director is to marry school district facility needs with city and state climate action plans. The energy-efficient, low-impact modular classrooms and improvements to our windows and HVAC systems are one of the easiest ways to conserve energy, meet climate goals and save money on heating and cooling costs.
South Burlington can’t address its enrollment issues without addressing facility needs, and we can’t address facility needs unless you vote to approve the bond on March 7. We have discussed the modular classrooms, impact fees and projected enrollment demography data at nearly every school board meeting for the last year, so I encourage you to check out our meeting minutes and recordings.
Details of the bond amortization schedule, interest rates and more can be found at the district’s website, sbschools.net/masterplanningandvisioning. Please support our students and vote yes to the budget and bond on Town Meeting Day.
Kate Bailey is a member of the South Burlington School Board.
