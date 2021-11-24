When I was 11, I was playing on the floor one Sunday morning in our living room while my father was on the couch reading the paper. We lived in the upper apartment of a two-story duplex in West Hartford, Conn. You had to make the climb up the stairs to get to the entrance.
There was a knock on the door, and as I opened it, a man stood there, small in stature, dressed in a minister’s suit, holding a Bible, looking just like Desmond Tutu.
As he began to speak, I saw the massive arm of my father reach over the back of my shoulder and slam the door shut in this man’s face. I was stunned. When I came to my senses I turned and asked, “Why did you do that, dad?”
He looked at me with a sneer and said something foul about this Black man that still rings in my ears.
I’ll never know what this man wanted from us: To preach to us, introduce us to religion or ask for money. Whatever it was, it was not for the humiliation and degradation that he got from my father. I can’t imagine what that felt like. To be treated with such contempt simply because your skin is black appalled me, shamed me, because of what my father did.
Later in my life I worked as a corrections officer in St Johnsbury. From that first day I decided that in order to be effective, I could not judge or be afraid of the inmates. This helped me establish rapport with many of them so I could be in a better place to understand and work with them.
One day, a Black inmate was lodged in a cellblock of only white men. It wasn’t long before they openly taunted him with racist insults. My response, in a loud voice, was “Seriously! Do you want to be known as racists as well as criminals?”
It doesn’t take a criminal to be a racist. It can be a father. It can be a president. It can be a teacher. It can come from anyone, any place, any time.
I’m a white man. I can try to put myself in the shoes of a Black man to feel what it’s like in this country to be Black and treated like I’m the lesser species. But I can’t really experience what it’s like. I can only imagine it.
What comes to mind is Tulsa, Okla., where an entire Black community was burned to the ground while no help came from local, state or federal law enforcement. This was in 1921, after World War 1, in the early 20th century.
What comes to mind is 400 years of being enslaved while your white fellow human beings treated you like cattle, sold you at auction, bred you and disposed of your humanity as well as your worn-out body when it couldn’t offer any more.
What comes to mind is another 100 plus years where you can’t sit at the table with your fellow white human beings. Go to the back of the bus. Use the “colored-only bathroom.”
I’m always amazed at how racists can cheer for almost all Black pro football teams but on the street, it’s another story altogether.
Given this, it’s not hard to imagine how a Black student might feel in a South Burlington classroom when your teacher suggested that an object resembling a noose be hung from a Black Lives Matter flag. You would become hyper-reactive. You would become traumatized by this act from a long-term well-known teacher in your school.
And when you get home and tell your mother, who has been recently elected to the school board, wouldn’t you want her to do something about it? To make it better? To hope she could help influence her fellow board members and school administrators that this is not OK, to please provide a just remedy and send a message of zero tolerance, especially given what a noose means for people who are Black.
Over time, that student might begin to think that his mother, by definition, is the victim too. The spotlight has descended upon her, and she must carry the burden of making things right for what happened here. If she fails, it’s just one more message to you about the injustice that the mere color of your skin can bring the world down on you. Not even your mother can protect you.
Especially given the historical symbolism of a noose hanging from a tree.
This incident occurred in March. In South Burlington. What was the response by the teacher and the school to this incident? The teacher apologized to the class. The school put the teacher on paid leave during a brief investigation, gave the teacher a slap on the wrist, let him go back to class and teach for the rest of the year. The teacher put in for his retirement. It’s not clear whether he can go back as a substitute.
The victims wanted the teacher fired. There was no meeting between the teacher and the student and his mother to see if there could be something done to make amends beyond a verbal apology. The victims sued. The student filed a grievance seeking that the school create a zero-tolerance-based disciplinary policy for such racist behaviors by staff as well as compensatory damages for the trauma experienced from the outcome of the incident.
To the credit of the school, it embraces restorative justice as an alternative to mere punition for accountability and hence, social justice.
Punitive justice tries to do something to the offender. Restorative justice tries to give the opportunity to the offender to do something for the victim.
Restorative justice seeks to have the offender make meaningful amends. The victim in this process needs to be heard directly by the offender. The offender in turn can help rectify his offense by acting in response to what the victim needs to be made whole.
In an early November school board meeting, the school superintendent was on the hot seat trying to explain why he couldn’t go further with disciplining the teacher. He tried to close out the matter and apologized for what happened, even going so far as to say he wished he could have done more to hold the offender accountable but felt he couldn’t due to the contract with the union and the fear of losing in arbitration.
That’s not restorative justice.
While the school wants to move on, the student and his mother are left in a state of unresolved limbo. The victims feel violated, alienated and unfulfilled by the school’s actions and lack of action.
The school must do more to restore faith to not just the immediate victims of racist behavior by a staff member but also to members of the community who pay taxes to support the school in South Burlington, as well as the greater community that reviles racism and sees the school’s response as inadequate.
School leadership must find the courage and the will to engage with victims and find a way to make them whole. This is crucial because the school needs to be the moral standard bearer, the role model for our children reflective of how we would like them to be.
Over and over, we see that we have two justice systems, one for Blacks and one for whites. It is imperative to make amends as an example to the community: Restorative justice is about seeking agreement to show each other fairness, respect, dignity, empathy and compassion, giving back when something is taken.
If the teacher in question didn’t transform himself to become an advocate, a teacher for racial equity to make amends, then the school must become The Teacher, held up as a model for the community.
It can become the advocate as well and show the children and the community it has transformed itself from making excuses to taking action.
One way to take action is through mediation.
Joe Patrissi, a resident of South Burlington, is a former Vermont commissioner of corrections. He received a Restorative Leadership Award in 2016 from the Community Justice Network of Vermont.
