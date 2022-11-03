In March 2021, as part of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Fund, under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a total of nearly $122 billion was provided to states and schools districts to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
These funds were reserved for addressing students’ academic, social and emotional needs, especially student subgroups that were disproportionately affected by COVID-19, including racial and ethnic groups, children from low-income families, children with disabilities, English learners, gender, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, and children and youth in foster care.
These funds are allowable for supporting the implementation of evidence-based interventions focused on addressing learning loss and evidence-based summer enrichment programs, as well as for administrative or operational costs to address issues related to COVID-19.
The South Burlington school district received $4,838,325 in ESSER funds. There are three grants connected to these funds: ESSER I, ESSER II and ARP ESSER.
Through extensive stakeholder consultation, as well as connection to the district’s ends policy and continuous improvement plans, we have allocated this funding to support students and staff in ways that are connected to ongoing initiatives in a pandemic-induced context. All our important work is interconnected; these funds have allowed us to support students with greater capacity in the ways that we know impact learning.
We received $352,101 for ESSER 1, which was used to support remote learning and purchase personal protective equipment and general safety and sanitation supplies.
For ESSER II, we received $1,382,740 that was used to support continuity for learning for remote, hybrid and in-person learning models, purchase technology to support these models, purchase sanitation supplies to keep schools open and hire staff to support learning loss, including summer school, as well as social and emotional learning.
With ARP ESSER, we have $3,103,484 in funding, which is being used to support operations, including testing supplies, behavior facilitators, counselors, and clinicians in social, emotional and mental health), and interventionists, tutors, staff and teaching salaries and stipends for academic purposes.
Community feedback has supported the direction of the lion’s share of this funding goes to support social, emotional and academic learning. As we know, the social, emotional and academic imposed by the pandemic will not be mitigated during the duration that this funding is available to support the needs of our students, staff and school system.
All these funds that have been used to address the social, emotional and academic impacts of the pandemic have been used to support many one- or two-year-only positions. Data shows a continued need to support students in these areas moving into fiscal year 2024, but ESSER funding is slated to be exhausted at the end of fiscal year 2023.
As we enter this difficult budgeting year, one where inflation is at a high, we have unbudgeted facility needs, with Act 173 funding and staffing implications, and we will no longer have access to undesignated funds as we did in fiscal year 2022, our teams will review data to determine if we will be able to continue with added (ESSER-funded) one-year-only positions, including math intervention teachers, guidance counselors, nurses, and health, art, music, language arts and social studies teachers who are supporting students with social, emotional learning and academics. As we are not anticipating benefiting from ESSER funds in fiscal year 2024, as a team, we will need to evaluate student needs and make difficult, data-driven decisions to best support students.
Interim superintendent Violet Nichols appreciates those who have engaged with the district to help determine how to utilize these funds best to support students, staff and the school community. “I am heartened to know that even heading into the financial climate that exists for many other Vermont districts and us, our students, staff, administrators, community and board is partnering to ensure our proud tradition lives on here at South Burlington.”
Dr. Travia Childs is chair of the South Burlington School Board, and Violet Nichols is interim superintendent of the South Burlington School District. For more information, visit South Burlington School District’s ESSER page at bit.ly/3SQ2Vtm.
