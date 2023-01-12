There is certainly so much to celebrate across the South Burlington School District. From winning the Division I high school boys’ soccer championship to impressive performances in the arts and to the environmental innovation we have demonstrated with our new fleet of electric school buses, our schools continue to build upon the proud tradition that has earned us accolades for excellence over the past seven decades.
To fuel the engine of this distinction, the school district’s administrative team is fully engaged in the finalization of a proposed school budget for fiscal year 2024 that will be presented to the school board for their approval in early January, then presented to the voters for final approval on Town Meeting Day, March 7.
The 2024 budget will be facing certain unique factors on the expense side of the ledger that will affect projected year-on-year spending. First, the increase in the Consumer Price Index (7.7 percent over the trailing 12 months as of October 2022) continues to cause upward pressure on all supplies, professional services and equipment. Inflation also plays a key role in the active and ongoing negotiations with the unions representing the school district’s teachers and union support staff, with 79 percent of the entire fiscal year 2023 spending budget allocated to employee salaries and benefits.
Health insurance costs are estimated to rise 12.7 percent in the coming year, while ongoing labor shortages are requiring significant market adjustments to attract and retain employees. On the revenue side, the school district had enjoyed a positive budget surplus of approximately $2 million in its fiscal year 2023 budget stemming from reduced spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will not be made available in fiscal year 2024.
More important, multi-million-dollar federal grant money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund (ESSER) will have been largely depleted for the 2024 budget cycle.
Finally, education funding in Vermont, raised primarily through property taxes, is driven by complex formulas that strive to create a fair playing field across all school districts in the state. Some of these key inputs are still unknown until passed by the Legislature later in 2023 and cause budgeting at this time of the cycle to be as much an art as a science.
In its annual letter to the Legislature forecasting statewide school expenditures for fiscal year 2024, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Taxes wrote, “The letter this year also projects an 8.5 percent overall growth rate in school spending, essentially double last year’s projected growth rate, and it would be higher than any growth rate in at least the last decade. We also know that continued inflationary pressures, policy initiatives such as changes to the pupil weighting formula, and capital maintenance and remediation costs, will continue to create cost pressures for the Education Fund.”
In response to these multiple headwinds, and to meet the requirements of the Agency of Education related to education quality standards and the need to promote equity and access to all students, the administrative team has taken the above economic factors into account, while also reviewing demographic information around student enrollment and staff-level trends and reviewing comparative tax rates for neighboring school districts.
Interestingly, the homestead tax rate for South Burlington in fiscal year 2023 placed it in the 17th percentile compared to all 259 school district in the states, meaning that a full 83 percent of all school districts in the state have a higher tax rate for education than South Burlington.
Considered holistically, the administrative team’s budget priorities and approach can be summarized as:
• Assess impact of required ESSER staffing reductions on delivery of classroom instruction and support services.
• Prioritize student-facing positions to ensure appropriate resources are aligned with multi-tiered system of supports and Act 173 requirements.
• Address chronic capacity issues in elementary schools through installation of zero-energy modular classrooms.
• Prioritize and protect the facilities stewardship plan to address material-deferred maintenance items, to be included in a new bond proposal in March.
• Adapt to state-provided education funding calculations while managing the impact to South Burlington property tax levels.
The team has been regularly updating the school board and the public via community budget forums over the past few weeks on its progress in formulating the fiscal year 2024 budget.
A special school board meeting was held Wednesday, Jan. 11 to ratify the budget and a joint school board and city council steering committee meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, will be held to finalize what will be placed on the ballot for the vote on March 7.
We are pleased with the level of community input to date and welcome further engagement and feedback throughout this process. On a daily basis, in recognition and support of our extraordinary students, staff and community, we will continue to provide South Burlington with a school district we can all be proud of, and where we inspire learners to make a difference in this increasingly complex world.
Chelsea Tillinghast is a member of the South Burlington School Board. Tim Jarvis is senior director of operations and finance for the South Burlington School District.
