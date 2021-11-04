As the school district kicks off its budgeting process for the 2022-23 school year, the board would like to thank the community for its support throughout the years but particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The resources that voters approved for the current school year are providing the staff, facilities and programming needed to help students re-engage with full in-person learning.
While we are still working to overcome the challenges created by the pandemic, the excitement of the students at being back together with their peers and teachers every day is palpable.
Although it feels like the school year has only just begun, budgeting for the next school year is already underway. The board began its work on the budget Oct. 6 by reviewing reports on the district’s financial condition and continued those discussions Oct. 20 by reviewing financial planning and budgeting.
While these two monitoring reports focused primarily on results and processes related to the fiscal year 2020 school year — the most recent year for which the annual audit is complete — the discussion provided some insight into the results from the 2020-21 school year and helped the board prepare for the fiscal year 2023 budgeting process.
The board also reviewed a draft update of enrollment projections provided by the district’s third-party demographer. Both of those meetings were recorded by Media Factory, and the supporting materials are available under the school board section of the district website.
In the meantime, administrators have already been meeting to develop a draft budget to present to the board in November. At our Nov. 3 meeting the board will provide some high-level suggested budget parameters to the superintendent.
At the following meeting on Nov. 17, the administration is expected to present the first draft of the fiscal year 2023 budget to the board. On Dec. 1, the board will review the tax commissioner’s recommended state tax rates and discuss the likely impact on tax rates in South Burlington.
The Dec. 15 school board meeting will be devoted primarily to refining the budget based on proposed program changes, facility needs, staffing levels, projected enrollment and community feedback. This is also the date by which the state is supposed to have provided all the state-level factors that will impact the tax rate — common level of appraisal, equalized pupils, special education level and others — though those data often continue to be revised until after the budget is approved to go on the ballot.
On Jan. 5, the administration will present its recommended budget to the board. The board will either approve the budget on that evening or at the Jan. 12 meeting, which is a special meeting dedicated to the budget. Once the budget is approved by the board and reviewed with the steering committee, tentatively on Jan. 24, the combined city-school budget book will be prepared and made available to the public. On Monday, Feb. 28, there will be a public hearing and information session prior to Town Meeting Day on March 1.
Some of the major factors that are likely to impact the district’s expense budget and estimated tax rate for fiscal year 2023 include increasing enrollment at our elementary schools, negotiations with labor unions, COVID-19, the recent reappraisal and proposed statewide changes to education funding.
The administration soon will present options to address overcrowding at Rick Marcotte Central School and Orchard School resulting from growing enrollment. Each of those options would have some impact on the budget.
The board is currently in negotiations with all three labor unions regarding contracts that would include the upcoming budget and possibly beyond. Statewide negotiations regarding health care benefits for school employees are heading to arbitration this week, and the arbitrator’s decision will have an impact on the district’s budget for employee benefits for fiscal year 2023.
COVID-19 has brought additional funding through federal grants for COVID response and recovery but has also resulted in increased staffing needs and staff shortages. While the recent reappraisal will not affect the expense budget, it will have a significant impact on the tax rate as it has resulted in a readjustment of the common level of appraisal used to calculate the rate. The state has also convened a weighting study implementation task force that will be working to determine how to adjust the weighting factors that generate our weighted average equalized pupil number which, in turn, impacts the tax rate that is generated by the district’s proposed expense budget.
The board represents the community in the budgeting process. The more we hear from the community the more clearly we can express your concerns and priorities to administration. Please join us at our public meetings to share your thoughts about the budget. There are also two anticipated community budget forums on Sunday, Nov. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 7, both from 6-7:30 pm.
The administration felt the forum format has been more effective in soliciting a wider range of feedback during the budgeting process than the previous citizen’s budget advisory committee. So take advantage of these dedicated meetings to learn more about the budget and provide input early in the process.
As always, reach out to your school board representatives directly via email or phone using our contact information found on the district website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.