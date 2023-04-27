This season of renewal gives us reason to hope. Every spring the council appoints members to our numerous committees and boards, and they do tremendous work in policy development and application. I encourage you to apply. As the council’s liaison to the city charter, affordable housing and housing trust fund committees, I have a front-row seat on discussions led by residents on critical policy priorities.
In May, the City Charter Committee will hold public meetings to gather public input on preferred governance structures. We currently have a city manager form of government with five councilors elected by all the city’s voters. The council appoints the manager, the city’s chief executive officer, who oversees daily operations, prepares the budget and implements the council’s policy initiatives.
There are other models. Some cities have mayors in place of or in addition to a city manager; in others, councilors represent smaller districts rather than the entire city. Look for upcoming notices in The Other Paper and online about this important discussion, which extends to the number of councilors and school board directors. Any proposed change will go before voters next March.
Understandably, this decision does not rest with the council. Voters get to say how they wish to be represented through a charter change to be ratified by the Legislature. Why does it go before the Legislature? Vermont is a Dillon rule state, meaning that our municipal government only has the powers specifically granted to it by the state.
This brings me to two other important areas of focus of the council since the start of the year: housing and Senate bill S.100. Because of this bill’s provision to mandate, among other things, housing based on water and sewer infrastructure, many municipal boards and planners throughout the state have been rightly concerned.
Areas where water and sewer lines were laid decades ago are not all areas where dense growth was intended to occur. Some of the water and sewer lines in South Burlington run through some of the most sensitive natural areas that have been conserved through programs authorized by state law. Because of our commitment to climate action and protection of regional ecosystems, which include Lake Champlain, the council has been actively engaged in this discussion.
In Vermont, cities and towns that adopt comprehensive plans have long managed the challenges associated with growth. We likewise do so here in South Burlington through our comprehensive plan — a document that outlines growth management strategies aligned with the community’s vision. Before the newly updated plan, currently being drafted, takes effect early next year, our regional planning commission must review and approve it based on its coordination with other municipal plans in the county. It will then act as an authoritative document recognized by state agencies.
Importantly, the state delegates the responsibility for its drafting and vetting to us. By retaining this local planning authority, as a growing city we have been able to respond more nimbly to the challenges posed by population growth in order to ensure the relatively smooth functioning of our transportation network (knowing that we are the hub of major road networks), the staffing and readiness of first responders and therefore public safety, mitigation of stormwater runoff and pollution, and needed investment in school and municipal infrastructure.
We have more chance to succeed precisely because planning authority is delegated to us by the state, which provides for its part tools and incentives to help us succeed within statewide goals. One must add to this list — and it is not the least of the challenges that we will be facing — climate change, which will bring increasingly extreme heat, storms and flooding. The city’s protection of natural resources will ultimately protect residents’ health, well-being and property.
In city government, we are fundamentally focused on quality of life and social cohesion, which is why mixed-income housing is a top priority, written into our land-use rules. Last year, I felt privileged to listen to the affordable housing and housing trust fund committees deliberate on how to allocate the council’s allocation of $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to affordable housing.
Through this action, South Burlington became a model to others, and I celebrated in the decision to support the conversion of the Ho Hum Motel on Williston Road into housing and a new 100-unit affordable apartment complex off Kennedy Road. Yet, for us to truly realize inclusion and social cohesion and quality of life for our residents, we must follow-up on these developments by ensuring that income-sensitive homes be indistinguishable from market-rate homes, per our new rules. On recommendation by the Affordable Housing Committee, the council declared April Fair Housing Month, and, for me, this declaration ultimately comes with that challenge.
Meaghan Emery is a South Burlington city councilor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.