My name is Noah Hyman, and I am running to represent Chittenden County’s newest district, 8-1, in the upcoming legislative election in November. As many of you know, this new district was created to reflect recent population growth in our area since 2010.
In many ways my story echoes that of our new district, in that I am part of this influx of new residents to this area of Vermont. It has not taken me long to realize how fortunate I am to be living in this wonderful state, as my family and I have settled into South Burlington.
Like so many other residents in the county, I was born and raised in another city. For me, that was Philadelphia, where both sides of my family had their roots. As an adult, I took over my family’s business and am proud to be a fourth-generation jeweler and goldsmith. Owning and operating my small business taught me about the importance of hard work and the positive impact small business owners can have on a community. I will use this insight to support my fellow small business owners.
I met my future wife while she was doing her ophthalmology residency in Philadelphia. Her family introduced me to Vermont, where they had a home in the mountains near Mad River Glen. We spent as many weekends as we could in this beautiful state, eventually honeymooning here, and from that moment on, always dreamed of becoming residents of Vermont.
When my wife finished her fellowship, we took a leap of faith and moved. I sold my factory, and my wife joined a medical practice in South Burlington.
As our family grew, I made a choice to be at home with our children, Penny and Lucius, now 11 and 9. I have been lucky to be able to be active in their lives and education from pre-school until present. I have also been active in their school communities, parent associations and after school activities. Watching my children grow up in Vermont has also made me realize how incredibly lucky we are to be able to raise them in this state, with access to the beautiful mountains, lakes and many outdoor activities.
When elected I would ask to serve on the House committees on energy and technology, fish and wildlife or health care. I will bring my experience in these fields and keen interest to these committees. Here are some important other beliefs and priorities that I will carry with me as your representative:
• Climate crisis: I remain very concerned about the health of our planet, and will support statewide initiatives to help mitigate the changing climate already impacting us. I will support clean heating and clean water standards along with more preservation of our natural lands, open spaces and other initiatives recommended by Vermont’s Climate Action Plan.
• Gun safety: As a parent of two young children, I am glad the Senate overrode Gov. Phil Scott’s veto, and we now have a compromise gun safety bill with better laws on the books. I believe more common-sense gun safety measures will need to be a continual conversation to make our cities and towns safer for all of us.
• Child care and education: I will be actively engaged in reviewing the recent changes to the funding formula for public schools, the newly created plan that keeps the public employee pension program solvent, and I will support and explore ways to improve our childcare systems for working families.
• Housing: I am a strong supporter of building more affordable and energy efficient housing of all types, apartments, condominiums and single-family homes constructed in city centers and town and village core areas. I do not support building any more sprawling car culture developments far from public transportation and municipal amenities.
• Reproductive rights: I fully support a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body and Vermont’s own Proposal 5, the reproductive liberty amendment.
• Tax reform and small business investments: I would like to work toward a broader and more equitable taxing system and find ways to incentivize small businesses to relocate to Vermont.
