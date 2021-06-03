In “District reboots equity committees (May 13, 2021, The Other Paper) the South Burlington school superintendent David Young said, “As a district we have been at this a good number of years. That does not mean we are where we want to be.”

The story discusses the district’s lack of diversity and the establishment of three committees to address diversity, equity and inclusion, resilience, and mindfulness. These committees will improve acceptance and opportunity. They do not focus on racism or provide an understanding of its root causes.

Until we address racism in our midst, South Burlington will continue to be an unwelcoming place to live and work for people who are not white.

David Wellman’s “Portraits of White Racism” defines racism as “a system of advantage based on race.” Beverly Tatum’s book, “Why Are All The Black Kids Sitting Together In The Cafeteria,” defines racism as “prejudice plus power.”

In “Before The Mayflower,” Lerone Bennett traces the history of African Americans from the early 1600s. Initially, Africans who arrived in the American colonies were indentured servants. Some were free. That changed as the worldwide demand for sugar and tobacco increased.

As planters required more labor, African slaves met that need and became a cornerstone of the economic system. They were brought to America against their will, bought and sold as property, and denied legal rights. Racism — power plus prejudice — had found a home in America.

After the Civil War, following Reconstruction, southern states passed Jim Crow segregation laws. Public facilities, restaurants, hotels, theaters, athletic teams and other areas were segregated. Interacial marriage was illegal. Lynchings were public events. The voting rights of Black people were restricted and often denied until President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

Some Jim Crow laws, specifically laws prohibiting interracial marriage, continued well into the 1970s. The legacy of slavery and Jim Crow continues to limit economic, political and educational opportunities of Black people today.

White supremacy is a byproduct of the Jim Crow era that continues to plague our nation. Unfortunately, we unwittingly promote it in our schools. Students learn about Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell and Jonas Salk. We fail to teach the achievements of George Morgan, Benjamin Banneker and Charles Drew, Black Americans with equally impressive achievements in similar fields of medicine and science.

To rectify the problem will require a long-term commitment to education and cultural change.

I taught African American History at South Burlington High School from 1980-1995. Once students understood the Black experience, their attitudes toward discrimination changed. It was no longer acceptable to use racial slurs or negative slang related to disability or gender. This experience convinced me that the key to changing racial attitudes is to teach our students an accurate history of the Black experience.

Dr. Travia Childs, A member of the school board, addressing the lack of teachers of color in the district asks, “How can they talk about racism if they don’t know what students are going through?”

I would add, “How can teachers be expected to discuss racism if they have not been prepared?” Most teachers have had little exposure to Black history when they enter the profession.

We need to insert that history into all aspects of our elementary and secondary school curriculums. This can be accomplished quickly, without adding courses or personnel. It will, however, require the support of teachers and administrators.

When I taught in South Burlington, professional development days were set aside each year for staff training. I assume that is still the case. I recommend, for the 2021-2022 school year, professional development days be dedicated to book discussions on Black history. Prior to each session, all staff members will read a specific book for that day’s discussion.

Teachers at the first professional development day should discuss Lerone Bennett’s book, “Before The Mayflower: History of Black America,” and the second day could be a discussion of Tatum’s book, both of which would provide a basic understanding of the Black experience and racism in America.

Recommended books for subsequent discussions are “Dream Makers, Dream Breakers: The World of Justice Thurgood Marshall” by Carl Rowan; “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” by Malcolm X; “W.E.B. DuBois: Biography of Race” by David Lewis Levering; “My American Journey” by Colin Powell; and “Black Firsts” by Jesse Carney Smith.

The Other Paper article also revealed that South Burlington assistant principal Lissa MacDonald said, “She applied for the diverse, equitable and inclusive schools committee as a step toward her personal goal of becoming an antiracist educator.”

Studying Black history will expedite reaching that goal.

Robert L. Walsh lives in South Burlington.