Known first as a “traitor to his class” and a “trust buster,” President Teddy Roosevelt also set the stage for conserving immense areas of America’s wilderness and had the foresight to designate those lands as national parks for the public to enjoy forever.
“There can be no greater issue than that of conservation in the country,” he said in response to industrialists who continued to seek ways to exploit the nation’s natural resources for economic gain.
The president was both right and visionary when he said, “to waste, to destroy our natural resources, to skin and exhaust the land instead of using it so as to increase its usefulness, will result in undermining in the days of our children the very prosperity which we ought by right to hand down to them.”
How prophetic and appropriate for the world today and to South Burlington as we look ahead following the city’s recent council elections.
It seems that we are in a continual struggle between those who look into the future and are prepared to make some sacrifices to be sure there is a future, and those who are focused on the present and avoid making commitments or sacrifices to protect the future. As it was during Roosevelt’s time, today there are tremendous profits to be made off the land, especially with more housing, some industry and commercial development.
In South Burlington there are many reasons for city councilors to focus on the immediate needs of the city, but none to remain blind to the future.
The biggest difference between 1906 and 2023 is that today we are now living in a “code red” environment because we did precisely what Roosevelt told us not to do — skinning and exhausting the land.
I’m certain there are not many residents in South Burlington who still defy science and think the climate crisis is a hoax. However, I’m not at all confident that enough residents believe what Roosevelt meant when he wrote, this “will result in undermining in the days of our children the very prosperity which we ought by right to hand down to them.”
Code red means we must make sacrifices to our lifestyle now if we want our children to inhabit a livable planet by the year 2040. This does not mean continual rebalancing the need to build more housing, promote economic growth and try to conserve remaining natural lands over a period of time.
Instead, code red does mean instituting zoning and regulations to ensure a permanent balance and direction right now, not over an extended period. We need guardrails to be established and remain firm until we gain control of our warming city and fragile planet. For us, that means well designed and attractively built mixed-use and affordable housing with pocket parks, walkways and bike paths, tree canopies and green space all planned within the city core so we can protect our remaining natural lands forever.
South Burlington is a great place to live and work. However, as Roosevelt reminded the nation more than 100 years ago, “we have become great because of the lavish use of our resources. But the time has come to inquire seriously what will happen when our forests are gone, when the coal, the iron, the oil and the gas are exhausted, when the soils have still further impoverished and washed into the streams, polluting the rivers and denuding the fields and obstructing navigation.”
In South Burlington, we cannot impoverish our land, pollute our rivers and denude our remaining fields and forests any longer with unregulated, sprawling development. It’s time for our two newly elected councilors to join with our three incumbent city councilors and collectively honor the words of our 26th president by leading with courage to be sure that does not occur.
I’m confident they will do that.
It’s not 1906, nor is it 1996. In just a short period of time we have entered a crisis of apocalyptic proportions. When you are having a conversation with anyone under the age of 30, the climate crisis is the elephant in the room.
As a retired school administrator, I would have a very difficult time giving the type of commencement address I made to young adolescents when I first became a Vermont principal in 1986. I talked about hope, joy, cooperation, friends, family and community and how important education was to their future and well-being. I could say that now, but the elephant in the room would be lurking.
Young people know the world is not their oyster anymore.
We have a moral responsibility to take seriously what Roosevelt told us long before we entered the code red world of 2023. We must make the immediate sacrifices for the next generation right here in South Burlington so they can feel some of the same hope and joy we experienced a generation ago.
Their future depends upon what we all do now. Let’s do our part.
John Bossange is a retired middle school principal who now volunteers on several nonprofit boards in the Champlain Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.