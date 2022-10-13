Matt Druzba of South Burlington is running for the U.S. House of Representatives as an independent.
“I’m not a Republican, Democrat or long-time politician but rather your ordinary Vermont citizen and proud American with a passion to effect good change through working with both sides of the aisle,” Druzba said in a press release. “I am a left-leaning moderate with conservative undertones.”
“I am a true independent. I will not be beholden to any political party, political action committee or special interest group, like most Democrat or Republican candidates are,” he wrote.
Druzba, born in Albany, N.Y., and raised in nearby Niskayuna, was active in sports while growing up.
“The Northeast was my backyard and included many visits to quaint towns, hiking trails, campsites and ski slopes of Vermont,” he said.
Prior to college as a junior in high school, Druzba was accepted in an advanced Reserve Officer Training Corp program to become an officer in the Army Reserve and National Guard. He received his ROTC officer commission and bachelor’s degree in computer software at Excelsior University.
Over the past 35 years, Druzba has held many leadership positions, including the New York Department of Social Services, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Eastman Kodak, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the law firm of Wiggin & Dana.
Druzba has experience in mergers and acquisition, and has had experience at a few dot coms, mortgage firms, and more.
Druzba, with his wife and three children, moved to Vermont seven years ago to help with his mother-in-law who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Almost four years ago, his wife, Cecile, was unexpectedly killed by an impaired driver early one morning.
“Since then, my three adult children and I have been able to move forward within our respective journeys. This leads me back to my personal journey running in Vermont, as an independent, for U.S. Congress.
“Even though I have been an independent for many years, I was a Reagan-Republican as well as a Democrat, for approximately 10 years each. During my tenure within each of the two political parties, various and sustained disappointments caused me to act upon my conscience and leave each party,” he said.
“I now recognize and support areas within each party platform, which is why I am a solid independent and moderate. This makes me an ideal alternative candidate for Democrats and Republicans as well as a strong candidate for independent and swing voters,” he said.
Druzba said his five priorities are the full support for women’s rights, reducing the effects of climate change, balancing support for the 2nd Amendment, commonsense gun control and supporting personal reproductive liberty.
“With over 35 years as a successful finance and technology business leader, more than 25 years as a father of three, 10 years as an officer in the military, and a youth lacrosse coach and community volunteer, I have a wealth of knowledge, seasoned experience, honesty and to represent Vermonters in Washington,” he wrote. “I have the breadth of seasoned leadership, drive and time required to effect positive change for Vermont, our country, our democracy and our future. It would be my honor to represent you in Washington. I would work tirelessly for the people of Vermont and the U.S.
Learn more about Druzba’s credentials, platform and story at mattd4vt.com.
