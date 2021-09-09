Over 20 years ago, South Burlington residents voted to establish an open space fund to purchase lands for conservation. During the past three-year interim zoning process, the city council had the foresight to create the open space committee and charged it with identifying and prioritizing 189 parcels of open space throughout the city for the highest natural resource value to the city.
Thanks to the hard work of that committee, the council now has a map of the 25 highest priority parcels. The open space report, which is on the city website, explains the rigorous process used, the environmental characteristics upon which the lands were evaluated and the location of the parcels.
For the past year, some board members from the South Burlington Land Trust have been talking with members of the city council and various city committees to design a long-range plan to conserve the 25 most environmentally sensitive parcels of land. In a presentation made Aug. 17, the board put forward a proposal to increase the funds available in the open space fund so the city could eventually offer landowners the option to sell their land to the city and not to a developer.
At that same meeting, the land trust also proposed the idea of having a special election later this fall to see if voters would accept the idea of increasing their contribution to the fund.
The goal was to let landowners know of the opportunity to sell their land to the city before the interim zoning report expires sometime in November. The city council declined to hold a special election, preferring to stay with the regular March town meeting voting day to place a possible article on the ballot.
The land trust appreciates the council’s discussion and deliberation for a special election and supports its decision to plan for a March 2022 vote.
South Burlington residents have a history of supporting land conservation. In an exit poll taken at the midterm elections in 2018, 82 percent of residents said they would pay an extra $100 a year in property taxes to tackle climate change.
Residents understand the environmental benefits of our forests (erosion control, nutrient cycling and air purification); of our wetlands and riparian habitat (mitigation of heavy rainfall/snowmelt events, sediment and nutrient retention and water purification); of our grasslands (pollinator habitat, soil accretion and bird habitat); of our soil conservation (food production); and finally, to our rich biodiversity and the ecological balance of nature.
All these elements of nature store greenhouse gases resulting from fossil fuel use.
South Burlington residents also understand that conserving land has social benefits, like enhancing recreational opportunities, spiritual well-being, mental and physical health, cleaner air and water, more nutritious food from fertile soil and, of course, reduced sprawl, traffic congestion, traffic pollution and less fossil fuel use.
During interim zoning, the city also learned of the short- and long-term economic benefits of conserving the city’s natural resource lands. In the 2020 city commissioned earth economics report, it was reported that the non-market value of ecosystem services provided by 20 of the priority parcels can deliver between $5 million and $16 million dollars in benefits annually.
Further, the cumulative values over the next 20 years are conservatively estimated at $73 million to $240 million. A Vermont study found that every dollar invested in land conservation yielded nine dollars in natural goods and services.
As residents of South Burlington, we are fortunate that our current city council is alert to these important issues and is willing to discuss how to best increase the funding for the existing open space fund to meet the challenges and advantages of land preservation. Just moving from the existing one cent to two cents per year gets us to $8.5 million over a 10-year period, giving the city and private landowners time to plan if owners wish to conserve their land and still receive a fair market value for their property.
I see this as a win for the city, for landowners and for a healthier future for everyone.
I also believe there is ample opportunity for all types of housing on less environmentally sensitive land in South Burlington and in all the growing empty retail and office space. The land trust supports sustainable, responsible and affordable housing and encourages the city to require developers to build affordable apartments, condominiums and homes that are in livable and sensible locations, near bus routes or within walking or biking paths and near schools, stores and other necessary day-to-day living amenities.
Preserving natural resource lands is one significant way for South Burlington to address the present climate crisis and leave a legacy to our children and future generations for a healthy and safe future. The land trust is committed to helping the city and its residents preserve those 25 most environmentally sensitive parcels of land.
Having sufficient money in the open space fund to purchase the lands will give our city the means to offer landowners an opportunity to conserve their land and be appropriately compensated.
John Bossange lives in South Burlington. He sits on the board of the South Burlington Land Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.