At its March 20 meeting, the city council voted unanimously to proclaim April 2023 Fair Housing Month in South Burlington.
April 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the enactment of the Federal Fair Housing Act. Subsequently, Vermont enacted its own fair housing statute. As part of Fair Housing Month, the city is sponsoring several opportunities to learn about the situations that these statutes cover and how to get help when discrimination in housing appears to have occurred.
In light of our nation’s history of discrimination against Black households in accessing housing, especially homeownership, people often assume that fair housing statutes apply only to people of color. In fact, the federal and Vermont’s fair housing statutes go much further. Fair Housing Month is an opportunity to increase awareness of these protections and related responsibilities.
Along with race and color, the federal law prohibits discrimination in housing based on national origin, religion, sex, familial status and disability, and encourages fair housing opportunities for all citizens. Vermont added protection against housing discrimination based on sexual orientation, age, marital status, gender identity, recipients of public assistance and people who have experienced abuse, sexual assault and stalking, making it a national leader in this effort.
Vermont also seeks to ensure fair housing by prohibiting housing discrimination in land use and planning decisions based on the income of intended residents.
Opportunities to learn more about fair housing include:
• Display in South Burlington’s public library from April 1-30.
• Project “Home”: What do you think of when you think of home? The art project, also at the library provides art kits for all ages to create art at home or at the library for an art show and reception at the end of April. Pick up kits beginning March 31, at the South Burlington Public Library. The project is co-sponsored by HeART & Home Community Art Project of Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity. Create art anytime at home or at one of the library’s drop-in sessions on Tuesday, April 4, 3-4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 4-6 p.m., and Wednesday, April 26, 1-2 p.m.
• “Home” project art show and reception, Saturday, April 29, 10:30 a.m.-noon. More at southburlingtonlibrary.org.
• Information table hosted by Community Outreach & Resource Advocacy, city hall lobby, Wednesday, April 5, 10 a.m.-noon.
• Information table hosted by Committee on Temporary Shelter, city hall lobby, Wednesday, April 12, 10 a.m.-noon.
• Know your rights tenant skills workshop at the library with the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, Monday, April 17, 5:30-7 p.m. More at the library’s website.
• Book discussion group at the library focusing on “Fixer-Upper: How to Repair America’s Broken Housing System” by Jenny Schuetz, facilitated by Jessica Hyman of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity and Vince Bolduc of the city’s affordable housing committee), early May date to be announced.
The statewide calendar of events can be found at fairhousingmonthvt.org.
Sandy Dooley is vice chair of the South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee. The committee, South Burlington Public Library staff and staff of Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity’s Fair Housing Project collaborated in organizing these activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.