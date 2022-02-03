To the Editor:
I am delighted to support the candidacy of Meaghan Emery for the South Burlington City Council where she has been providing inspirational leadership for our community on a range of critical issues.
Emery truly understands the balance between protecting our environment to address the climate crisis and using the guidelines given to us from smart growth to develop a variety of housing options for both renters and owners.
Her support of the Vermont Paris Climate Pledge and the Building Homes Together Campaign 2.0 speaks volumes for her candidacy. Her leadership has been instrumental in helping South Burlington remain one of the most affordable of all municipal communities in Chittenden County, and she knows the job isn’t done.
She pledges to continue promoting the construction of perpetually affordable neighborhoods in a well-defined city core which at the same time provides homes to young people, families and seniors and protects our fragile natural habitats and wildlife corridors. These latter areas are always in the sights of developers eager to build and make a quick profit.
Emery’s recent support of the common sense and forward thinking amended land development regulations illustrates her understanding that we need to allow for smart growth development while also addressing the urgency to protect our remaining and fast disappearing natural lands and open spaces to help mitigate the climate crisis.
She understands why people move to Vermont and want to settle in South Burlington. We are in the center of the Chittenden County job market, and we have a newly designed city core with plenty of room for housing for all income levels — thanks to her advocacy — wonderful schools, park lands and opens spaces for all to enjoy.
Now more than ever, South Burlington needs Meaghan Emery to remain in office.
Lynne Poteau
South Burlington
