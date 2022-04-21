I was struck by the title of the front-page article on Act 250 reform efforts, “Developers feel unwelcome in South Burlington.” (April 7, 2022, The Other Paper)

The article quoted the CEO of O’Brien Brothers, a developer who got the city to approve the destruction of an entire forest and “welcome” them to build 860 houses and commercial buildings totaling thousands of square feet.

The reality is that South Burlington has been more than welcoming to this developer, as it has been to many other developers. Drive around what once was magnificent rural lands in South Burlington and see how many housing developments now exist on once pristine open lands — concrete indications of how welcoming South Burlington has been to multiple developers.

The city has welcomed developers to build thousands of new houses, most of which were built over rural lands containing valuable natural resources. In all cases, the environment was destroyed, despite Act 250 and city environmental zoning regulations. Even the newly approved land development regulations welcome hundreds more houses to be built on rural lands. Unless this new zoning mistake is corrected, South Burlington will continue to welcome developers at the expense of the natural world.

Rationale for these housing developments has often been shrouded in the cloak of affordable housing, which has morphed into workforce housing and missing middle housing and housing at any price point. The development and construction lobby make it seem that more housing is our greatest need, and that we should sacrifice just about everything else to welcome them to keep building.

The greatest threat we face is from the climate crisis, made immeasurably worse by continual building. Rarely mentioned is the fact that the construction industry is the second largest producer of greenhouse gases in the world. In addition, the structures they build will continue to use fossil fuels for heating, cooling and maintenance.

We are being hoodwinked into accepting that we should sacrifice nature — the very means of our survival — for more housing. As the article stated, Act 250 was “written into law in the 1970s, in a time of mass migration and significant development pressure.” Isn’t that what we are again hearing? These days, one can’t open any news feed or paper without being bombarded about the need for more housing. And we accept it without question.

The proponents of more housing never mention that building more structures is making the climate crisis worse. The true emergency we face — the climate crisis — demands that we stop building and start preserving and re-greening. The natural world cleans and cools our air, purifies our water, grows our food, and can help us withstand the climate change impacts coming our way. But we still seem bent on destroying and degrading the means of our survival in the name of more and more housing.

As a species, human beings are incredibly short-sighted. We ignore inconvenient truths and pay no attention to what nature can teach us. The animal world adapts, and self regulates itself to prevent overpopulation. But we continue to build, oblivious that we live in a finite world with finite resources.

Climate scientists say we need to take immediate and dramatic action. South Burlington could do that by welcoming the preservation of the natural world as its highest priority and prohibiting any more destruction of it for housing.

Now, that would be a welcome change.

Rosanne Greco is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, former South Burlington City Council chair, and a current board member of the South Burlington Land Trust.