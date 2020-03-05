Each year, our students take the Smarter Balanced Assessment which is a statewide evaluation of the Common Core State Standards in English language arts and math.
Our students in grades 3-9 were assessed this past spring.
The Smarter Balanced Assessment includes Computer Adaptive Testing which provides slightly harder, or slightly easier, questions –based on prior responses – to zero in on a student’s specific proficiency level with more accuracy than a traditional test with a single set of prompts.
The Smarter Balanced Assessment also has built-in accessibility resources, including universal tools, as well as designated supports and accommodations for students with an identified need. The Smarter Balanced Assessment also includes Performance Tasks that require students to apply a combination of skills and factual knowledge in order to solve authentic “real world” problems.
To alleviate testing fatigue, the Smarter Balanced Assessment is administered over a series of sessions.
There are a few important things to keep in mind as you read Smarter Balanced scores. These assessments test college- and career-readiness and are more rigorous than the previous Vermont Standards.
While these results are important measures of student learning, they only address literacy and numeracy, and not the entire curriculum. Smarter Balanced provides us with important point-in-time data in ELA and math, which complements our district assessments which provide a fuller picture of student learning in an ongoing way.
Each year, our families receive individual student score reports, which show detailed measures of their student’s achievement on grade-level standards in English Language Arts and Math.
These are based on proficiency levels (1- 4) and an overall scaled score. The report also shows performance results in specific categories such as reading, writing, speaking and listening, research skills in ELA, concepts and procedures, problem solving and communicating reasoning in math.
The table above shows the percent at each grade level whose performance met or exceeded proficiency in our district’s most recent results.