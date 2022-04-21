Constructing crosswalks to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety was one of the driving goals for the Penny for Paths initiative. To date, the funding has been used to construct the crosswalks at the intersection of Swift and Spear streets and at the intersection of Allen Road and Spear Street, as well as the three new crosswalks on Hinesburg Road between Williston Road and Kennedy Drive.
These latter new crosswalks are located at the intersections of Ruth Street, Prouty Parkway and the Awasiwi walking trail. Another highly anticipated, developer-financed crosswalk is currently being built across Hinesburg Road at the Tilley Drive intersection.
The next crosswalk to be constructed is planned for this July at the intersection of Kennedy Drive and West Twin Oaks Terrace. Presently, people who wish to cross Kennedy Drive must run across the road when there are gaps in the fast-moving traffic. This crosswalk will have a refuge in the middle of the road due to the high speed of traffic on Kennedy Drive and will be served by three rectangular rapid flashing beacons with all three poles having flashing beacons facing both directions.
The project also includes installing adequate street lighting and striping. Construction is being partially funded by a $75,000 Vermont Agency of Transportation bike and pedestrian grant with the design and remaining construction costs funded by Penny for Paths.
This crosswalk will serve the bus stops on each side of Kennedy Drive so that passengers can safely cross the road if necessary. The crosswalk will also serve the many middle and high school students who cross Kennedy Drive to get to their homes, a nearby health facility and the various medical and professional businesses located on West Twin Oaks Terrace.
Looking to the city’s 2023 capital improvement program, the 10-year plan will see construction of three crosswalks. In the next budget year, crosswalks are planned on Williston Road at the intersections with Pine Tree Terrace, Elsom Parkway and Mills Avenue. These crosswalks are presently in the design phase.
These critical crosswalks will help connect the residents on both sides of Williston Road to their neighbors, schools, shops and restaurants. Presently, there are no crosswalks on the almost one-mile stretch on Williston Road between the Hinesburg Road intersection and the Kennedy Drive intersection at the airport. These crosswalks have received $110,000 from the VTrans grant program toward construction as the city works to leverage the Penny for Paths money to generate added revenue for future bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.
Another crosswalk planned for 2023 is to be located on Patchen Road at Jaycee Park. As was the Mills Avenue crosswalk across Williston Road, this crosswalk was requested by residents in the 2016 Chamberlin Neighborhood Study.
Also, two crosswalks are planned to be upgraded by the next year on Dorset Street. Presently, there are no north-south, pedestrian-activated, crossing lights at the painted crosswalks that cross from Healthy Living to Trader Joe’s on the east side of Dorset at the Garden Street intersection and from the former Sears Auto Center building to the new Chipotle restaurant on the west side of Dorset at the University Mall entrance.
In addition, many more crosswalks are in the pipeline subject only to staffing bandwidth to get them designed and constructed. At the same time, city staff is also managing many road, shared-use path, sidewalk, park facility, stormwater, water, sewer and other projects.
A crosswalk across Dorset Street at Songbird Road is slated for 2024, as is one across Spear Street at South Pointe Drive with a sidewalk to Pheasant Way.
In coming years, crosswalks are planned across Hinesburg Road at the intersection of Dubois and Butler drives and across Dorset Street at the intersection of Nicklaus Circle, with more to follow.
Crosswalks help to safely connect us to neighbors, work, schools, parks, stores and dining, and they help minimize dependence on carbon-burning automobiles. City staff and the committee are working hard to help the South Burlington accomplish the walkable goal in its comprehensive plan to make the city “bicycle and pedestrian friendly with safe transportation infrastructure.”
Bob Britt is a member of the South Burlington Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee. Do you have a suggestion for a crosswalk, sidewalk or shared-use path? Contact the committee at bikeandpedcmte@gmail.com or the committee’s staff liaison, Ashley Parker, at aparker@southburlingtonvt.gov.
