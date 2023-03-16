I hope everyone enjoyed another Town Meeting Day reconnecting with neighbors. This week marks the mid-point of the legislative session that we call crossover when the House must get its priority bills over to the Senate and vice versa so both chambers can fully consider the details. Here are some highlights of what is moving from one body to the other:
• Housing
As chair of Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs, I am proud of its work on S.100, the Housing Opportunities Made for Everyone (HOME) bill. It was voted out of committee unanimously and is currently in the Senate natural resources committee, expected to advance with consideration for the balance between housing and conservation. Both appropriations committees will also weigh in, as we continue to make historic investments in housing and municipal infrastructure with recovery funds and new federal dollars.
The HOME bill promotes multi-family housing and streamlines overlapping permitting processes to bring down costs and make more workforce homes available. With 24,000 open jobs and fewer than 1,000 housing listings, we will not meet climate, health care, child care or other policy goals without creating more opportunities for Vermonters to live in safe, warm affordable homes close to where they work.
• Retirement security
The committee is working with the state’s treasurer to advance a new program called VT Saves. Following the lead of 12 other states, we would create an opt-out voluntary retirement savings program for all Vermonters who do not currently have a retirement savings plan, currently about half of working people in Vermont.
• Child care
Another piece of workforce equation is child care. We commissioned a study of the costs to provide early educators with competitive wages and benefits, and we are looking at a roughly $200 million price tag to support their economic well-being while ensuring most parents pay no more than 10 percent of their income toward child care. A coalition of business leaders are advocating for 1 percent on the payroll tax to meet this critical need.
• Gun safety
We are looking at several common-sense gun safety provisions and hoping to find common ground with the governor. One particularly important to me is closing the loophole that allows someone with an abuse or extreme risk protection order against them to place their guns in the hands of a family member instead of having them stored in a state-sanctioned facility for the duration of the order. Some of the devastating mass shootings in this country involve this kind of retrieval of guns from a non-secure location.
I hope this helps you stay informed on some of the major work we have ahead of us this session. I look forward to your feedback, even if I’m a little slower to reply. We are likely to adjourn in mid-May, and my due date is May 10, so keep me in your thoughts as the session progresses and I try to finish the people’s work before my baby — and Shelburne’s newest resident — arrives.
Kesha Ram Hinsdale, a Democrat from Shelburne, represents the towns of South Burlington, Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg, Milton, Burlington, St. George, Westford, Underhill, Jericho, Richmond, Winooski, Williston, Essex and Bolton in the Legislature.
