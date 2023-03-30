Recently the Senate and House completed work on many bills to meet crossover deadlines. Any bill missing crossover will wait for action next year. In the coming week Senate bills will be acted on and sent to House committees for further consideration.
Many constituents from Chittenden and other districts provided input when legislation was developed. Some bills being considered by the full Senate during coming days or already passed to the House are described here.
Health care professionals, nurses, doctors and other providers continue to be targets of violence in emergency departments and other facilities. The Violence in Health Care Facilities bill, S.36, better defines violent activities, clarifies authority of public safety officials to deal with violence, and asks for updates on how better to deescalate violence in health care environments. The bill is now in the House.
Vermont’s mental health care continues to mature from an institutional to a community based system of care, crisis response and support. Trained public safety officers may work collaboratively with qualified mental health professionals in response to community mental health crisis situations.
S.47 updates an older 1967 statute about transport of mental health patients. The bill provides guidelines for when and how public safety and mental health professionals can transport mental health patients who may be in crisis. Use of the least restrictive means to deescalate patients and then transport them to safety is included in the bill. If restraints are used, soft restraints must be the first option. This is especially important for youth who may experience trauma or feel stigmatized when a mental health crisis intervention takes place.
Other bills that touch both judiciary and health and welfare committees deal with competency to stand trial, insanity as a defense, ending child marriage, community justice centers, diversion and expungement and setting limits on hospital liens. Some of these bills may ease wait times for people caught in a backlog of judicial cases.
The COVID-19 epidemic highlighted the importance of access to child care for working parents and businesses. It also highlighted the need for financial stability of child care businesses and their workers, who are among the lowest paid professionals in the state.
The child care bill, S.56, was voted out of Senate health and welfare, finance and appropriations committees last week. Goals of the legislation are to expand access to child care for families with kids up to age 5, stabilize child care centers and their workers and provide assurance for businesses that workers will have places for their kids during the work week. Among other significant policies, the bill includes expansion of family, Child Care Financial Assistance Program payments; incentives for child care workers; readiness grants for improvements to child care centers; and 12 weeks of parental leave for a parent with a birth or adoption.
The bill also includes reports regarding the agencies of education and human services governance and administration of child care and early education. These sections of the bill provide for continued work on both child care and pre-kindergarten. The bill as amended will be considered by the full Senate during this week.
Housing and other bills
The omnibus housing bill, S.100 will have wide-ranging effects on town zoning regulations, Act 250 processes, public and private creation of rental apartments and homes for purchase, fair housing, fire codes and new and existing state-sponsored programs. The Senate committees on economic development and natural resources worked together to find compromises on some of the more controversial parts of the bill. S.100 is to be considered by the full Senate this week.
S.25 focuses on the elimination of PFAS and toxic chemicals from personal care products, some textiles and athletic turf. Banning toxic chemicals like PFAS in consumer goods is critical for human health and the environment. The bill unanimously passed Senate committee on health and welfare and finance. It will be considered by the full Senate.
A related bill already passed to the House, S.73, provides protection to both career and volunteer firefighters who are exposed to toxic chemicals through their work. When passed, the bill extends worker compensation and financial support for firefighters.
Other bills passed for full Senate consideration include: the Energy Efficiency Modernization Act, which provides further flexibility for programs at statewide efficiency utilities; proposals to strengthen environmental protection; and an update to a 25-year-old animal welfare law to improve response times to complaints of animal cruelty.
H.411 has passed both the House and Senate and was sent to the governor for his signature. This extends flexibility in health care regulations and licensing so important during the pandemic. The law will continue important changes to oversight and administration of nursing, physician and other professions that helped us through COVID-19. Telehealth programs are being refined. Until long-term care, hospitals and others return to a semblance of pre-pandemic status, these flexibilities are needed. Altogether this should help stabilize health care moving forward.
Legislators are busy. In addition to the bills in this update, other legislation is being considered. Please stay in touch with your senators and representatives about your interests.
Ginny Lyons, a Democrat from Williston, represents South Burlington, Charlotte, Hinesburg, Shelburne and several other towns in the Chittenden-Southeast Senate district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.