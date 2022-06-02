On July 1, Deatrice “De-Dee” Loftin-Davis will begin in her new role as the South Burlington School District’s first executive director of equity. The school board unanimously approved the administration’s recommendation to have her join our district. I wanted to share a little about her in this month’s column from the school board.
As a child, Loftin-Davis experienced racism and now as a woman she continues to fight against all types of racism. Her career began as a bank compliance manager and she was then promoted to human resources as a diversity and inclusion manager.
A Black woman, civil rights advocate, entrepreneur and lifelong activist for racial equity, climate and water justice and racial inclusiveness, Loftin-Davis balanced her professional career with numerous community volunteer activities to stay abreast of what was happening in her community.
Over the last 20 years, she has held different board positions, including NAACP communication chair, community organizer and fundraiser in chapters in Norristown, Dublin and Ambler, all in Pennsylvania. She helped organize and march with Black Lives Matter in the Hatfield, Dublin, and Ambler areas. As a senior racial equity consultant, she led the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) office in racial equity and social justice activism.
Loftin-Davis has worked on committees that have raised over $2 million for nonprofits and civil rights organizations, all while working with diverse community leaders to help unify and actively advocate for their communities. She regularly and actively found opportunities to listen, engage and unite two vastly different White House administrations — an extremely racist administration and, now, a more racially inclusive one.
“Three of the most pressing challenges of my previous position were employee retention, white supremacy workplace culture and team unity,” she has said. “As a leader with multi-capabilities in inclusive leadership I lead with authenticity, along with a people and community focus mindset in equity, belonging, education, accountability, justice and respect.”
So, who is Deatrice Loftin-Davis? She is a woman of color who qualified for the position of executive director of equity in the South Burlington School District based on her experiences that transformed her into the strong woman we see today. Her passion for racial equity and social justice, civil rights advocacy, and a lifelong activism for racial equity, climate and water justice, and racial inclusiveness is illustrated in her exhilarating personality.
I asked Loftin-Davis how she feels about her selection as executive director of equity, and she said, “Great future coworkers with leads on housing and eyes on the ground.” She said she has received a “proactive feeling of being welcomed and tremendous support.”
Someone posed the question to me, asking how I felt about having another person of color in a leadership position? I am overwhelmed with happiness because the playing field is changing. Our students will benefit from seeing another person in leadership who looks like them. Moreover, I am enthusiastic about what Loftin-Davis will bring to South Burlington’s schools.
It is time for a change.
Dr. Travia Childs is chair of the South Burlington School Board.
