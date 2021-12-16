Transgender awareness
From Nov. 15-19, South Burlington High School recognized Transgender Awareness Week, a time for transgender people, gender-nonconforming people, allies and everyone else to honor and remember the lives of trans or gender-nonconforming people who were killed due to transphobic violence.
It is also a chance to celebrate those who are still living. It is a week that raises awareness about trans people and their experiences. It aims to amplify their voices, to make them feel heard and appreciated. Throughout the week, announcements about transgender awareness were read every morning.
For example, there was an announcement about pronouns, it outlined how to ask someone what their pronouns are, as well as giving us a reminder that everyone should be respectful of everyone’s pronouns. There were also posters taped on walls throughout the building that expressed support for trans and gender-nonconforming people.
Nov. 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance. The day created by transgender awareness advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith in 1999 to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed just a year before.
Over 46 transgender or gender-nonconforming people have been killed in violent hate crimes this year. This is the highest it’s been since the Human Rights Campaign began recording these deaths in January 2013. These deaths tend to be reported in a disrespectful, inaccurate way, or they aren’t recognized at all.
Black transgender women are particularly impacted by transphobic violence. In the study “Injustice at Every Turn: A Look at Black Respondents in the National Transgender Discrimination Survey,” conducted by The Task Force, the National Black Justice Coalition and the National Center for Transgender Equality, the rate of unemployment among Black transgender people is twice that of all trans people.
Transgender Day of Remembrance is a day to acknowledge and respect people who identify as trans or gender nonconforming.
According to the U.S. Transgender Survey by the National Center for Transgender Equality, 63 percent of transgender Americans have been impacted by job loss, bullying, harassment, assault or any other major instance of transphobia. With work such as raising awareness, we can change that.
Celebrating Transgender Awareness Week helps ensure transgender people always receive justice and dignity.
Anti-slur policy
In November 2021, an anti-slur policy was added to the high school student handbook. The policy says that South Burlington High School does not tolerate the use of words that are aimed to demean or harm minorities, such as ableist, homophobic, transphobic, racial or xenophobic slurs. The policy was put in place to add consequences for those who use slurs or harmful language aimed toward minority groups.
On Nov. 12, the school’s Student Justice Union put up posters around the school referencing the newly put in place policy and classrooms took time to read over the policy and identify why it was put in place following a guide that students and staff worked to create. A summary of the policy has also been placed in the weekly announcements each Monday to remind students of the policy’s purpose and intentions.
Breast cancer awareness
Recently, the Student Justice Union at South Burlington High School has been tackling the awareness of breast cancer. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women and makes up 12 percent of cancer cases worldwide. In the United States alone, 13 percent of women will be affected by a case of invasive breast cancer in their lifetime, with around 280,000 cases just this year.
Since breast cancer consists of breast tissue, however, anyone can be affected by it. In the U.S., 1 in 833 males will experience a case of breast cancer in their lifetime, with around 3,000 cases this year.
During the October playoffs, student justice leaders attended the girls’ and boys’ soccer games to raise money for breast cancer. A donation box was placed at the entrance to give those who were attending the game a chance to donate. The Student Justice Union raised over $900 during these two games. All proceeds from these events were donated to Hope Lodge in Burlington.
The Student Justice Union plans on donating more money to the cause in the future.
Gianna Morin is South Burlington High School Student Council executive president and a leader on the Student Justice Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.