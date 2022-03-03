The quality of South Burlington’s schools has long drawn families with school-aged children to our city, and recently this has led to rising enrollment. This puts us in a unique and challenging position compared to many districts statewide, which by and large have seen decreases in enrollment in recent years.
While we are excited to welcome new students, this has also meant confronting the challenges of our schools’ capacity head on. To address current and future facility needs, administrators have been working with demographers, educational designers and, since November, a committee of school board members, teachers, administrators and community members to understand the nature of the strain and assess potential options for short- and long-term solutions.
Enrollment concerns are at a critical point at two of the district’s elementary schools, Orchard School and Rick Marcotte Central School. Although Gertrude Chamberlain School, the town’s third elementary school, has been recently reported to have a slight decline in enrollment, the student enrollment is not so low as to absorb the rising numbers at the other two schools.
Currently, at Orchard, there are 441 students. At Rick Marcotte, there are 415. Based on the state’s recommended 85 percent capacity, the optimal number of students at Orchard is 350 and 323 at Rick Marcotte. This means that both schools are over-capacity by more than 90 students, or 26 percent and 28 percent, respectively.
This influx of students looks like it will continue.
According to the October 2021 report done by McKibben Demographic Research, enrollment at all elementary schools is projected to steadily increase throughout the next 10 years. Next school year, Orchard is projected to have 454 students, and by the 2031-2032 school year, that number will rise to 478.
Similarly, Rick Marcotte Central School is projected to have 422 students next year and 471 during the 2031-2032 school year. To mitigate the problems — both short- and long-term — that come with increasing enrollment, the district has begun devising plans to alleviate the crowding.
The response has been structured in what superintendent David Young has described as short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures. The short-term response is intended to alleviate space concerns for the remainder of this school year, the medium-term response will provide another interim measure for the next two school years, and the long-term response will be a solution for the coming decade.
As for the short-term measures, this spring the school district will install temporary structures on site, what some call mobile trailers. The district, however, is referring to the new structures as flexible space or swing spaces because they offer so many options as to where they can be placed on property and how they can be used, including if the current facilities at Orchard and Rick Marcotte end up undergoing renovation and expansion as the solution to the long-term enrollment issue.
These new structures will house office spaces for staff who support student learning in a variety of ways. Staff has often borne the brunt of ever-increasing demands on space within the schools.
Notably, Orchard’s principal has been sharing an office with a behavioral facilitator, who will be among the staff to have a new workspace once the mobile structures are up and running. Moreover, other rooms at Orchard have had to be repurposed as workspaces, such as the staff room, which now serves as the office of the school’s newly hired Howard Center counselor.
If staff continue to lack adequate spaces to work, the ways in which our children are taught could be negatively impacted.
The next phase of planning for district administrators and the advisory committee to address is the so-called medium-stage plans, namely, the enrollment needs in 2022-2023. The district is exploring the purchase of zero energy modules, which are mobile structures that would be both energy efficient and thus cost-effective to operate, but also offer state-of-the art design features, like climate control and air filtration, all of which make them a far cry from the impression many people have of mobile trailers.
What the district’s long-term solution ends up being is still the subject of the iterative process that administrators and the enrollment committee have undertaken, and all options remain subject to discussion, as any proposed remedy will ultimately be up to the community to endorse.
However, as school administrators have noted, tacking on more classrooms or more offices in the form of high-tech zero energy modules or something more permanent does not provide sufficient relief for the coming decades.
While individual classrooms are certainly needed, as are staff spaces to respond to staff growth proportionate to increasing student numbers, new classrooms and staff offices alone would not alleviate the stress on the buildings’ congregate spaces like its gymnasiums, cafeterias and hallways. Though community members have voiced concerns about relying on the prospect of federal and state funding sources that do not yet exist for new construction, Young has noted the potential for state funding options mirroring that of Massachusetts in which a major component in determining allocation to schools is enrollment.
While enrollment concerns at the elementary level are currently the primary concern, the district has not forgotten about the needs at the middle and high schools. The superintendent continues to acknowledge the work done by the planning firm Dore and Whittier Architects regarding the master planning and visioning for Tuttle and South Burlington High School, which was at its height in 2019.
Recently, the firm concluded a report on the conditions of the elementary schools, which is not yet publicly available but will be presented at an upcoming school board meeting. This report, too, will be part of the iterative process hopefully leading to long-term enrollment solutions.
Laura Rowntree is a member of the South Burlington School Board. Carter Higgins is the board’s student representative.
