Each Town Meeting Day, voters go to the polls and are asked to approve the local school budget. Many voters in South Burlington are not students, parents, or staff in our schools, so what are the incentives to pass the school budget? We are a student representative (Rama Al Namee) and a school board member (Kate Bailey) who would like to take an opportunity to answer that question for you.
Just two years ago, students at South Burlington High School attended classes only two days per week. During the pandemic, our entire community sacrificed many aspects of our day-to-day lives for the wellbeing and safety of others. This year, school went into session with very few of the previous COVID precautions. Students at the high school have been able to participate in clubs, athletics, drama productions, and many other opportunities freely. Just a few weeks ago the SBHS Neuroscience team came in second place overall at the state Brain Bee, with all four members finishing in the top eight. Not only are our clubs thriving, but the high school just celebrated its annual Winter Carnival on February 17th, the first time since the district went into lockdown three years ago.
However, even with the disappearance of masks and six feet distancing signs, there are still obstacles preventing students from being fully active in activities and learning. The district’s staff works to create these opportunities and make them possible for students, but short staffing everywhere, from substitutes to bus drivers, is a reminder that the impacts of the pandemic are still with us and have changed business as usual. One example of a current challenge in high school is the lack of an adequate music room. Because of its small size, the world drumming class must make use of a classroom to conduct its course. This disrupts not only the classes below them, but almost the entire school.
Many of our youngest learners have had the majority of their education thus far impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our elementary schools have had to adapt and shift priorities. Keeping kids physically safe isn’t enough for academic success. Our children’s emotional health and wellbeing is a foundation for learning, and as Rick Marcotte Central School principal states in the city budget book, “If the pandemic highlighted one life lesson, it is how much we all need connection, belonging, and relationships.”
Our elementary school staff has been hard at work on strategies to address the needs of the whole student — both academic and social-emotional. What does this look like? This looks like outdoor education when possible; books that reflect a diverse range of identities and life experiences; restorative circles to address conflict; math interventionists to make up for learning loss; and curriculum that includes self-regulation, mindfulness and student agency. Each of these tools to make academics more accessible to more students are at risk of being cut if the budget does not pass.
This is not even to mention the infrastructural obstacles each of our schools face. The bond serves to address years of under-budgeted, deferred maintenance and safety issues in addition to relieving overcrowding at Orchard and Rick Marcotte Central schools. The middle school’s leaking roof, bathrooms out of order, and the laundry list of renovations needed in the high school are only some of the renovations necessary. Everything is outlined in this year’s budget presentation, which proposes a 3.93 percent higher tax rate than that of last year. Despite this modest increase, the new rate would still be lower than South Burlington’s average tax rates over each of the past five, ten, and fifteen years. Not only would the rate be in line with past trends in South Burlington, but when looking at the neighboring districts, our new tax rate would still be comparatively low.
Academic excellence can only be achieved when students are safe and healthy. Each of these efforts — from student engagement and extracurriculars in middle and high schools to social emotional learning in the elementary schools — are necessary investments in the well-being of our students and our community at large. We need a fully funded budget and bond in order to continue to bounce back from COVID. We aim to maintain levels of excellence in our schools, keep our students safe and grow together as a community of lifelong learners.
