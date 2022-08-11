Although our school buildings are quieter this time of year, the South Burlington School District has been abuzz with transitions, summer programming and preparations for the upcoming school year. The board would like to provide a progress report of the last five months since Town Meeting Day and let you know that we have an opening to fill through Town Meeting Day 2023, March 7.
You can find the application to serve on the district website. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. The board will hold interviews during a meeting on Aug. 17. Although the timeline is tight, we hope you will consider serving in one of the most important roles in our community.
Superintendent search, staffing
When the new school year starts on Monday, Aug. 29, families and staff will be greeted by many new faces in the district. Interim superintendent Violet Nichols is leading an intrepid executive team with newly hired executive director of equity De-Dee Loftin-Davis, and Alysia Backman, former literacy coordinator who will move into the role of interim executive director of learning. We are fortunate to have a healthy blend of district experience and fresh perspectives to ensure success for current students and sustainability for the district’s future.
Now that our interim superintendent and executive team are in place, we will soon choose a consultant to lead our search for the permanent superintendent position. We will select a consultant who can lead a national search for candidates who align with our values as a district and are ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead in one of Vermont’s largest school districts.
We will again be seeking input from parents, students, staff and the community throughout the process and invite you to follow along during our biweekly Wednesday night meetings and watch The Other Paper and Front Porch Forum for specific ways to participate.
Another major part of the school board’s current work is negotiating two new contracts with the South Burlington Educators’ Association. We recognize that everyone in our schools is essential to the success of every student, and we want to make sure our district continues to be a great place to work.
Through pandemic-support funds, the district was able to increase pay for many support staff positions by $2 and $3 an hour to help attract and retain these important positions such as paraeducators in the classrooms and custodians behind the scenes. We recognize the importance of paying a livable wage, especially with the current affordability crisis in our state. The board is working hard to fund these wage increases permanently and continue to have an attractive benefits package.
Enrollment updates
The board is incredibly grateful for the work of the enrollment committee that met more than a dozen times since last fall and recently presented recommendations to the board on ways to ameliorate the enrollment crisis. The committee was tasked with assessing solutions to increasing enrollment at the district’s elementary schools, with the understanding that current enrollment is already creating hardship at Orchard School and Rick Marcotte Central School. The schools are overcrowded: there is not enough space for private meetings, staff offices or integrative arts schedules, and classroom sizes have increased over optimal levels.
The board has adopted the committee’s recommendation to order eight zero energy modular classrooms for additional space to relieve some enrollment pressures short-term while it works through long-term solutions.
We estimate the modulars to cost around $2 million and anticipate their arrival sometime this winter — the low cost and quick turnaround times were important factors in the committee’s recommendation. The board is working with the district to allocate already existing bond funding to fund the modular classrooms while minimizing the financial burden on taxpayers.
Zero energy modulars can also be moved at a later date, which we expect will come in handy as we consider plans for the needed $100-plus million in building maintenance and improvements as part of the capital improvement plan.
Financial outlook
Meeting district’s goals, supporting students and sustaining our schools for generations to come all take investment. The board is working diligently with Nichols to plan for financial investment in the major projects coming our way. Our finance and business offices are restructuring, and we are reviewing how changes to the state education funding mechanisms — Acts 178 and 127 of 2022 — will impact next year’s budget.
For the last couple of years, we have used one-time funds for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER), which has gone to pandemic-related supplies, staffing, learning recovery, social-emotional training and much more. While this funding has already been allocated, pandemic-related challenges remain.
One way we hope to increase revenue for future funding increases is through impact fees. The board and South Burlington City Council are working together to recommend a fee on new building permits that would go directly into renovations and infrastructure as student population continues to grow.
As we prepare for the next school year academically, hire new staff and prepare facilities, we are also mindful of the delicate balance of sustainability and accountability in a community with a housing, health care and childcare affordability crisis. I have only been a school board director since March 2022 and I still have much to learn.
If you’ve read this far, I’d like you — yes, you — to consider joining us on the school board. If you share our goal of, as board chair Dr. Travia Childs says, “students first,” then consider serving your community and the next generation in this meaningful way.
