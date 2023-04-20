Did you know that a modern wall-hung heat-pump, also known as a mini-split, installed as a super-efficient, quiet air-conditioner is also a great way to reduce your gas or oil heating use? I’ve heard from several friends who put in a heat pump for air conditioning but thought it would be too expensive to heat with the same unit. Au contraire.
There are many different types of cold climate heat pump systems using both air and water as their heat source, and all can be used for both heating and air conditioning. Geothermal and central heat pump systems can operate either a forced air or baseboard water heating systems and are beyond the scope of this article that focuses on adding a mini-split heat pump to an existing home.
As I’ve learned over two winters, it costs roughly the same or slightly less to use my heat pump for heating as it does my highly efficient gas boiler. Others report more savings of course. Since Vermont’s electricity now comes from cleaner sources, this also reduces your home’s carbon footprint.
While a mini-split does not completely match the capacity of a fossil-fuel boiler on the coldest days, heat pumps can supply a very high percentage of your total heating needs. This is especially true for the milder winters we have been experiencing but is also a result of significant improvements to the technology. Air-source heat pumps of the past were not capable of extracting heat at lower temperatures, as do the high performance cold-climate models now being sold.
If you’re already using a mini-split heat pump for air conditioning, switching is as simple as changing the remote control from cooling to heating mode and setting its thermostat to a comfortable winter room temperature. The heat pump will quietly run almost continuously and emit air at the desired room temperature.
For the best performance, set it to a comfortable temperature and don’t adjust it up and down unless you’re going away for multiple days. The air coming from the unit may feel cool, so you’ll want to place it where it doesn’t blow on your favorite comfy chair location. Setting the temperature higher will not raise the room temperature any faster, so resist the urge.
My single mini-split has been working well for two winters in my own home, after I didn’t use it for heating over the first winter. Yep, I had the same mistaken assumption as many of you. Now I know better.
My home may be set up better than most to benefit from a single heat pump, as rooms on both levels open to a common living space. Although the house is over 30 years old, tight construction keeps air infiltration to a minimum. Fewer dividing walls allow heat to be easily distributed by a ceiling fan. The interior wall-hung heat pump is about 10 feet above the floor in this high ceiling space, and the outdoor component sits on the ground just outside.
To keep the baseboard system from needing to run, I set the original thermostats two to three degrees lower than the heat pump temperature in the winter. Except on the coldest days when I turn off the heat pump control, and for a separate room above the garage that sometimes needs a quick boost when in use, the baseboard system rarely runs.
Here are some tips for operating a mini-split heat pump in a more typical home that is divided into separate rooms and levels:
• Locate the interior equipment about a foot below the ceiling in the largest room near where the exterior unit can be placed out of sight.
• Use a ceiling fan to help circulate heat to adjacent rooms or add small through-wall fans to nearby rooms.
• For separate second floor bedrooms, contractors may install a separate mini-split that can serve more than one room with an additional interior unit.
Some heating contractors assume all customers looking to replace their fossil fuel system want central heating and cooling that can fully replace their existing system. While this is ideal for a new home, this is quite expensive to retrofit into most homes with baseboard heating.
Central heat pumps are also easier and less expensive to install in existing homes with forced hot air. However, if you have baseboard hot water heat, adding a heat pump or two and keeping your fossil fuel system as a backup is a cost-effective way to go.
A single mini-split costs between $3,500-$5,000 installed after rebate, although this can vary quite a lot based on unit size and application. Low-income homeowners can contact Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity to qualify for free heat pump installations and home weatherization, although waiting times may be long.
A way to get an even better deal is to install new photovoltaic panels at the same time as your heat pump. Tax credits or lease programs help make this more affordable. It’s an investment just like a 401k and offers better returns than the stock market these days. Solar kilowatt-hour credits gained through the sunny summer months can offset your winter use entirely.
But, if you already have a heat pump, learn your modes and temperature settings, flip the switch and start reducing your carbon footprint right away.
Donna J. Leban, a licensed architect and lighting design consultant and member of South Burlington Planning Commission, has owned a home in South Burlington for 30 years. For more information on cold climate heat pumps, check out efficiencyvermont.com. Clean & Green is a regular feature, initiated and managed by the South Burlington Energy Committee, and will feature a variety of perspectives from members of city committees and commissions, city staff and outside organizations on environmental issues facing the city.
