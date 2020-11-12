With rifle season fast approaching, Forest Service officials on the Green Mountain National Forest encourage the public to use caution and to be visible and mindful of their surroundings in the coming weeks.
Saturday, Nov. 14, marks the opening day of the white-tailed deer rifle hunt in Vermont, a lifelong tradition for many Vermonters.
Through prescribed fire, timber management and wildlife monitoring programs, the Green Mountain National Forest works year-round to enhance wildlife habitat, including that for large and small game.
Officials remind hunters and forest users that the entire 400,000-plus acre National Forest is open for hunting, the only exceptions are developed trails and recreation sites.
All applicable state and federal laws and regulations must be followed.
Below are some safety tips for hunters that may be planning to hunt on the National Forest:
• Clearly identify your target before shooting to prevent accidents or fatalities. Fire only at clearly identified wildlife and know what is beyond your target.
• Be alert when hunting near developed areas and trails. Other recreationists are in the forest as well.
• Check weather reports before visiting the forest — dress properly and be prepared for the worst possible conditions.
• Tell someone where you will be hunting and when you will return — be familiar with the area that you are hunting.
• Wear blaze orange and try to be visible from all directions.
• Check hunting equipment before and after each outing and maintain it properly. Familiarize yourself with the operation of your firearm before using it in the field.
• Carry a spare set of dry clothes. Use layering techniques to prevent moisture retention, while maintaining body warmth.
• Always bring waterproof gear.
• Have a first aid kit, flashlight, cell phone, food and water in case of an emergency.
For more information visit vtfishandwildlife.com
