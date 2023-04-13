Let’s discuss what the state’s housing bill, S.100, proposes to do and how its approach differs from that of the interim-zoning-generated land development regulations the South Burlington City Council adopted in February 2022.

S.100, if enacted, provides municipalities with tools that create opportunities for property owners to build more housing, at potentially lower cost, than they can under currently available municipal land use regulations. Note that I say “opportunities.”

S.100 would not require any property owner in the city of South Burlington to construct a single housing unit. In addition, S.100 would not require any property owner to construct housing on land protected by the city’s land development regulations in article 12, environmental protection standards.

S.100’s drafters assess the housing crisis as so important that some statewide standards are necessary to allow more housing to be built. This is not the first time the state has intervened to influence how municipalities regulate local development; witness Act 250, now 53 years old, among others.

Importantly, S.100 also states that when these new tools are applied, their effect must be inclusive and equitable.

The vice chair of the city council, Meaghan Emery, said that “South Burlington’s newly adopted land development regulations meet the bill’s housing goals in a much more thoughtful, site-specific way.” (Letter to the editor, April 6, 2023).

First, interim zoning did not put in place new land use regulations that increase the number of housing units allowable in the city. While the interim zoning regulations allow more housing on a parcel at the southwest corner of where I-89 crosses Hinesburg Road (a change opposed by the property owner), this additional housing is more than offset by the reduction in housing allowed in the southeast quadrant. How can regulations that reduce the amount of housing allowable meet S.100’s housing goals?

The interim zoning changes also paved the way for more high-priced, sprawl-like development to occur in the southeast quadrant. Prior to interim zoning and the regulations that emanated from it, parcels smaller than 4 acres in the southeast quadrant residential zoning districts could, after purchasing transferable development rights, construct four housing units per acre on the parcel.

After interim zoning, parcels smaller than four acres in the quadrant’s residential zoning districts can, after purchasing transferable development rights, construct only 1.8 housing units per acre. This translates to one house per acre zoning. Given the high cost of land in the southeast quadrant, the price of such housing is sure to approach $1 million. Other effects will be that the southeast quadrant will remain an enclave of very high-income households and one-house-per-acre zoning generates sprawl-like development.

The city council appears not to have considered the impact of access to existing water and sewer infrastructure on the cost of developing housing. It is like money in the bank — lots of it. Removing land with access to water and sewer infrastructure from eligibility for housing development increases the barriers to building housing that can be constructed and sold at lower prices than would otherwise occur. Does the council’s approach to zoning reflect a commitment to addressing the city’s housing crisis?

Except for the southeast quadrant’s village residential zoning district, land development regulations require all residential development on quadrant parcels of 4 or more acres to comply with Conservation Planned Unit Development rules. Those rules require that no less than 70 percent of the parcel be permanently conserved. This mandate applies without regard to how much of the parcel comprises land protected under the land regulation’s environmental protection standards.

The planning commission and city council went far beyond the findings of the Arrowwood Habitat Block Assessment and Ranking Report (2020) in adding land to natural resource protection zoning and imposing the conservation zone requirement on most southeast quadrant development. In my assessment, these policy changes are exclusionary and, as a result, indefensible from an equity stance.

City councilors point to the citywide inclusionary zoning requirement as evidence of their commitment to affordable housing throughout the city. However, creating so many barriers to housing development in the southeast quadrant makes the effect minimal. The inclusionary requirement comes into play only when 12 or more housing units are being built.

To be required to build 12 units in a Conservation Planned Unit Development, the parcel will need to contain at least 10 acres.

How many parcels of this size are available in the southeast quadrant that would result in application of inclusionary zoning?

City councilors also remind folks that duplexes, triplexes and four-plexes are allowed throughout the city where residential development is permitted. But how much land is needed in some parts of the city to construct these housing types?

On a parcel in the southeast quadrant smaller than 4 acres, the size of the parcel required to construct a duplex is 1.7 acres; for a triplex, 2.5 acres; for a four-plex, 3.33 acres, which assumes no purchase of development rights. These density limitations do not address our housing crisis.

Finally, it troubles me that folks who live in housing on land that could not be developed as housing under today’s land use regulations so strongly oppose developing housing on similar land and, at the same time, protecting natural resources so that more people might enjoy similar benefits. An example is the opposition of South Village residents to the Long family’s proposal to build a mini-South-Village-type development on adjacent property — all during a major housing crisis. Note that the South Village development includes 160 aces of conserved land.

None of the above comments should be interpreted to mean that I do not recognize and appreciate that a lot of housing has been built in South Burlington and American Rescue Plan Act funds have been directed toward affordable housing development. Still, considering the unprecedented housing crisis we face, South Burlington can and should do more.

Applying smart growth principles, we can allow more housing to be constructed citywide and, at the same time, protect natural resources from development thoughtfully and prudently, with a result in which we can all take pride.

Sandy Dooley has lived in South Burlington more than 50 years.