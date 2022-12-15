Come January, the new biennium will convene in Montpelier. I will not be there to take my seat on the House Floor, No. 3. I will not be there to take the oath of office. It is an oath that always filled me with such emotion that I could barely speak the words. It is an oath, the weight of the responsibility and honor, which I felt deeply.
That responsibility and honor entailed much challenging work. The journey was hard, and I did not always like it. Nonetheless, I did always love it.
I served six years on House Committee on Government Operations, two as chair. I then served four years on appropriations, two of those years as clerk.
Here are just a few of the issues of which I was very proud while on government operations:
• Establishing responder protocols for search and rescue.
• Establishing oversight, transparency and accountability relating to law enforcement training and licensing.
• Modernizing and clarifying public meeting and public records laws.
• Establishing voter registration to coincide with the application for, or renewal of, a motor vehicle driver’s license or non-driver identification card.
• Establishing same-day voter registration.
• Establishing lobbyist protocols relating to fundraising.
• Establishing the Vermont Ethics Commission and financial disclosure requirements for candidates and office holders.
• Establishing the Office of Racial Equity and the Racial Equity Advisory Panel to address systemic racism across state government.
I knew that I had worked hard on these and other House Committee on Government Operations issues. I discovered what hard work really was, however, when I moved to appropriations. That is when I came to understand every esoteric bit of the state budget. I helped to craft the entire document while also internalizing granular knowledge of the eight sections of the budget for which I was personally responsible.
That said, it was the 2020 session that provided the greatest challenge on the committee. On March 13, the date of the COVID-19 lockdown, the committee was literally one day away from wrapping up its proposed fiscal year 2021 budget. We learned in short order that this draft document was meaningless.
We needed to re-do the previously completed budget adjustment for the prior fiscal year. We needed to craft, from scratch, a partial budget for 2021, to “cover” into August, at which point we needed to complete the budget for adjournment by the end of September. Throughout, we were assessing the ravages of the pandemic on individuals, families and communities, small businesses and the state’s overall economy, while managing the influx of federal relief dollars. Throughout, we functioned via Zoom. Although breathtaking, the experience was fulfilling in its accomplishment.
Constituent support
Ten years as a legislator allowed me to help hundreds of constituents who reached out with a vast array of personal situations. Initially, numerous constituents needed similar assistance, navigating Vermont Health Connect. Years later, when COVID-19 arrived, numerous constituents again had a shared need: Access to unemployment benefits.
Every legislator, myself included, helped masses of constituents get through often maddening processes and obtain benefits.
Helping constituents also included introducing new legislation. For instance, one constituent request resulted in H.356 (Act 117, 2014), an act relating to prohibiting littering in or on the waters of the state. The constituent who brought that issue to me was invited to the bill signing and was congratulated by the governor as personifying participatory government.
A very different constituent request resulted in H.551 (Act 111, 2018), an act relating to flags and flag-flying protocol. Ethan Allen’s Green Mountain Boys battle flag now flies at the Statehouse every Jan. 15. This commemorates the Jan. 15, 1777, vote of independence for the territory we know as Vermont. The first raising of the flag in 2019 was carried out by re-enactors organized through the Ethan Allen Homestead. The constituent and his family were in attendance.
Drafting resolutions was also a way to support constituents. H.R.14 (2016) was a statement relating to the cultural, religious and political status of Tibet and Tibetans. On March 10, 50 Tibetans living in South Burlington and Burlington were at the Statehouse. They saw the entire House rise as one in support and they met with the governor. This all began with one constituent communicating with me about the significance of March 10: The date in 1959 of the peaceful Tibetan street uprising against the invasion and occupation by China.
Ten years is a long time. Not everything worked out. Most disappointing, I could not find legislative traction for two bills that also resulted from constituent reach-out, and about which I felt strongly.
One was H.49 (2021), an act relating to including psychological abuse as the basis for obtaining a civil abuse protection order. The other was H.506 (2022), an act relating to preserving the rights of a parent with a disability. I must believe that the constituents and the advocates will persist, will reach out to ensure that these issues remain on the radar screen.
I could recount so much more, but this must be the end, with profound thanks for entrusting me with the work of these past 10 years.
Legislative questions and concerns moving forward? Kate Nugent is the Chittenden-10 representative-elect. She will take the oath on Jan. 4. She can be reached at knugent@leg.state.vt.us.
