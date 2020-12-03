Two positions on South Burlington’s five-member school board will be on the ballot on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 — one for a term of two years, through March 2023, and the other for three years through, March 2024.
School board members share a sizeable responsibility. They represent the community in overseeing public education in South Burlington. They ensure that the School District has the leadership, resources, and policies in place to meet its stated goals set forth in the District’s ends statement: “Students successfully complete their education from the South Burlington School District ready for their next step. They will show cultural and academic competence appropriate to grade and developmental capacity. All graduates will be prepared for college, career, or individually determined next steps. The ends will be met at a cost that the community will support.”
The board fulfills a number of roles to advance these goals. It helps the administration in developing an annual budget and educating the community about the necessary investment in the school system. Budget development and communication has been, and will continue to be, particularly challenging given the changing demographics of South Burlington and the economic burdens that community members are currently facing.
The board also plays a central role in addressing the challenges related to the infrastructure needs of the district’s aging buildings. The next board will need to grapple with how to ensure that the district continues to have the appropriate educational spaces for our next generations of students by continuing the master planning and visioning work.
The board conducts negotiations with three unions representing staff, teachers, and administrators. Given the history of often contentious negotiations between the district and the teachers’ union, this is one of the more challenging roles for board members.
Many years ago, the district adopted a “policy governance” model, in which the board does not micromanage the district’s day-to-day operations.
Rather, to ensure that the administration is appropriately managing financial, facility, and personnel resources in compliance with district policies, the board oversees and evaluates the superintendent’s performance by reviewing each governance policy each year. The Superintendent provides his interpretation of each policy, evidence that it is being met, and reports either compliance or non-compliance with a plan to come back into compliance.
Given these many and varied tasks, a prospective school board candidate might ask, “What time commitment does board membership require?” After serving on the board for almost eleven years, my experience is that this depends upon both the board’s overall workload at any given time, and upon the individual member’s willingness and ability to take on additional tasks.
The minimum time commitment is four to five hours per week, which includes attendance at regularly scheduled board meetings, usually twice per month, that last between three and four hours, plus study and review of related meeting materials. In addition to its regular meetings, the board also convenes special meetings throughout the year to conduct additional community outreach related to the budget and infrastructure needs as well as to negotiate with district employees.
My best advice for someone considering running for school board would be to have a genuine interest in overseeing the affairs of the district. Each member should be willing and able to commit the time and energy to contribute their fair share to the board’s overall workload and to be a full participant in the board’s mission. The board needs a diversity of skills and opinions to represent the community well, so there is no particular background required, just a willingness to learn on the job and work professionally and respectfully with others.
If you are interested in running for a position on the board, I suggest that you contact a current board member for more insight into what to expect.
You can contact me at mlalonde@sbschools.net or at 864-3086. You may also want to view the video provided by the Vermont School Board Association at vtvsba.org/prospective-school-board-members. Also, past Board meetings are online at retn.org.
