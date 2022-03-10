Elections are usually about candidates as well as issues. That was certainly the case in South Burlington where 70 percent of the voters left no doubt about the strong public support for two candidates as well as the key issues raised during the campaign.
The winning issues included retaining the 3-2 vote on the city council to support land development regulations that allow for the conservation of land to mitigate impacts of extreme weather events already with us. Although imperfect, the new regulations provide natural buffers and wildlife corridors and more extensive wetlands protections throughout the city’s remaining natural areas. Voters overwhelmingly preferred the two candidates who made conserving the environment a priority.
Residents made it clear they understand the principles of smart growth, which calls for the creation of compact village and urban centers, surrounded by rural countryside, protecting important environmental features, including fields, grasslands, pastures, woodland forests, water quality and scenic views.
They know Smart Growth increases transportation options, especially for pedestrians. It also prevents fragmentation of farmland and forestland, decreasing the need to expand municipal infrastructure stretched across undeveloped lands to homes outside compact villages and more urban centers, and does not allow for lineal, strip development along well-traveled roads.
Residents are not anti-development, but many moved here from other states and have first-hand experience with the short- and long-term effects of sprawl. They’ve seen infrastructure rebuilt, municipal services strained and the inevitable increase in taxes to cover the shortfall, debunking the myth that increasing the grand list was the way to pay for budget shortfalls. They do not want to see that again, especially here in South Burlington.
Finally, our city is an educated community, increasingly aware and worried by the dire forecast for the future of our planet. Voters understand that these next two generations will bear the brunt of the upcoming catastrophic climate changes if we do not take immediate steps to control the heating of our planet. Residents see taking action right here in South Burlington as a pathway forward.
The candidates who spoke about taking concrete steps to help mitigate the climate crisis and the science behind it gave parents inspiration to talk with their children about a more hopeful future.
Future lessons
Developers, real estate professionals and lending institutions cannot continue to do business as usual. They will be more successful by focusing on developing innovative and affordable housing in urban areas and creative in-filling of unused and poorly used properties while at the same time protecting and championing the natural environment and resources.
The South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee should return to its mission of focusing on permanently affordable housing using smart growth principles as other town committees have done, rather than following the premise of building housing anywhere and everywhere, regardless of the location and at the cost to the environment.
The city council and planning commission should be united in their work to prevent sprawl and grow a vision of vibrant urban center as well as healthy natural spaces. There should be no competing interests between responsible growth and environmental protections. Rules and regulations making our tax dollars work for climate change mitigation and the development of mixed housing units can occur simultaneously.
It’s our only path forward.
John Bossange is a resident of South Burlington and a member of Voices of the Environment (VOTE).
