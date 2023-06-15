Every day, I’m so grateful to the voters in Chittenden-9 for supporting my candidacy and electing me to be your representative in the People’s House in Montpelier. This was a historic year in the Vermont State House, and I was honored to have been a part of it. I’d like to share a few of our major accomplishments from this first year of the legislative biennium.
A balanced budget
On May 12, the House and Senate gave final approval to a balanced $8.4 billion budget that funds our state government for the 2024 fiscal year. H.494 is a fiscally responsible, values-based budget that invests in shared priorities, including housing, childcare, workforce development, climate and conservation, and vital human services that help Vermonters across the state.
This is a responsible approach to good governance — one that carefully weighs costs and benefits, makes tough choices, and then delivers sufficient dollars to meet the needs of today while moving toward a stronger future. Key investments include:
• Housing ($211 million): The budget includes $109 million to expand affordable housing and $102 million for emergency shelter and support services for unhoused Vermonters, recovery housing, transitional housing for Vermonters exiting prison, and housing for young people exiting the foster care system.
• Raising Provider Rates ($99.7 million): We’re boosting the rates for primary and specialty care, dental care, home health, nursing homes and residential care, adult day care, substance use and mental health, ambulance services and more. Increasing these rates will help us attract and retain workforce, meet demand for services, and free up hospital emergency rooms.
• Childcare ($76 million): This investment — the first in a multi-year system transformation — will make childcare more affordable for families, raise rates to provide financial stability for childcare providers, and boost pay for our valued early childhood workforce.
• Workforce and Higher Education ($74 million): The budget contains a $47 million package to attract and retain workers in fields with severe shortages, including nursing, dental hygiene, teachers, psychiatric care and the skilled trades. It also funds successful scholarship programs like 802 Opportunity and Critical Occupations.
Housing for all in the right place
The HOME bill, or S.100, lays the groundwork for more affordable housing stock for Vermont’s working families. It updates our land-use policies to encourage housing development where we want it — in vibrant, livable and walkable downtowns — while discouraging sprawl.
These land-use updates include zoning changes to enable more housing density, like allowing duplexes wherever single-family homes are allowed and at least five housing units per acre in areas served by water and sewer. Vermont faces a housing crisis. It is deeply connected to the intersecting crises in our child care system and our workforce.
There is a lack of housing that is affordable to residents across the income spectrum. In order to solve this crisis and work toward communities where working Vermonters can afford to live, we need to make simultaneous investments in construction, renovation, and services. Taken together, these historic investments and targeted regulatory reforms will help guide us out of the current crisis.
Child care and early childhood education
H.217 develops a blueprint for a significant investment in our children, families, and communities. The bill increases state-funded financial assistance for children in child care; plans for the expansion of part-time pre-K to a full-time program for all 4-year-olds in Vermont; increases the reimbursement rates for community and home-based child care programs by 35 percent; and elevates and streamlines state-level oversight of early childhood education. This bill also provides a substantial increase to family home care providers, a critical component to solving the child care crisis.
H.217 will infuse over $140 million into the child care sector and, starting next year, will be funded by a payroll tax of 0.44 percent (employers pay 0.33 percent and employees pay 0.11 percent). H.217 passed by a vote of 118-27 and will have a lasting impact on the lives of Vermont families and our economy.
Linking housing and transportation
Access to transportation and creating more walkable and bike-friendly communities improves the quality of life for residents of all ages, increases health and social equity, and revitalizes local economies. Investing in walkable, bikeable, and transit accessible communities can help Vermont address the critical state housing shortage. This year’s transportation budget included funding for public transportation, transportation alternative projects, and Mobility Transportation Initiative grants.
Universal school meals
Universal school meals offer many benefits, including more predictability for schools in meal planning and purchasing, less stigma in the cafeteria, access to more federal funding, and increased partnerships with local farms. Across the state, schools report that providing free, healthy meals during the pandemic has boosted students’ overall nutrition, health, and behavior. The bill includes new strategies to access federal dollars to help pay for the program—both through increased student participation and a new Medicaid eligibility criterion that automatically qualifies schools.
The 2023 legislative session saw unprecedented and welcomed legislative action and investments in housing development and services. We are looking forward to building on these positive steps in the coming months and in the next legislative session to ensure continued progress as we address the state’s housing crisis.
Even though the 2023 session is over, my job to be your representative is not. You can still find me volunteering at the South Burlington Food Shelf, at Rotary Club meetings, and our library. My goal is to be your voice in the State House, but I need to hear from you to be your best advocate.
Speaking of our community, when I arrived at the South Burlington Food Shelf at 4 p.m. last Thursday to volunteer, we already had a line out the door. We just completed our busiest month ever! The need is great and there are no signs it is abating.
I am glad that our community knows where they can get food. I am grateful to community farms, grocery stores, and neighbors who have stepped up. We live in a special community, where neighbors do help neighbors, and where many folks fight to ensure that everyone feels welcome and safe.
Now, more than ever, contributions are vital to the food shelf’s ability to serve our neighbors. Your direct impact can make all the difference for someone today, tomorrow, and in the future.
Stay tuned for my full end of session report. This end of session report will provide a detailed snapshot of the work accomplished in this legislative session. There is always more work to be done and during the off-session months I will continue meeting with residents and stakeholders on issues affecting our community.
I’m a big fan of transparency. I want you to know what I’m working on, how I’m voting and why.
As always, please reach out anytime with ideas, questions and concerns ekrasnow@leg.state.vt.us.
Emilie Krasnow, a Democrat from South Burlington, serves the Chittenden-9 House district.
