Vermont has only one representative in Congress to advocate for the wonderful state and at the same time pursue what’s best for the nation. It’s imperative we send an experienced person to fill this critical role to continue the tradition established by other strong Vermont representatives like Peter Welch, Bernie Sanders, Peter Smith, Jim Jeffords and Robert Stafford.
Each of those representatives worked their way through the Vermont House and Senate, serving on committees and taking on leadership roles to craft important pieces of legislation. They earned the right to represent the state in the nation’s capital because they were experienced in the legislative process and knew how to build consensus, and when to take the lead and press on regardless of the political consequences.
Vermont Sen. Becca Balint has earned the right to carry on this legacy. We need the very best in Washington, D.C., someone who knows how to work with representatives from other states, often with very different perspectives and values. The fact that Balint was elected unanimously as the president pro tempore of the Senate by Republicans, Democrats and Progressives, speaks volumes of her character, wisdom, experience and the confidence her colleagues have in her ability to lead and get things done.
We’ve all seen her wisdom and experience at work during the past few years. Here are some recent examples:
• Balint is committed to a balanced solution protecting the public pension system and helped lead the historic override of Gov. Phil Scott’s veto, unanimously supported by Democrats, Progressive and Republicans
• When Scott vetoed S.30, a gun safety bill that protected survivors of domestic violence, kept guns out of hospitals and fully closed the Charleston loophole, Balint led the Senate through a symbolic override of the governor’s version while swiftly advancing a compromise bill to get better gun safety laws on the books.
• She came together with Scott and the Speaker of the House to pass a bill providing $645,000 to aid victims of the war in Ukraine, a dollar from every Vermonter.
• A longtime champion of child care issues, Balint rallied bipartisan support for a unanimous vote on a bill making critical investments in Vermont’s child care system.
• On her third day as leader of the Senate, Balint led efforts to adopt a resolution condemning the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol and called for President Donald Trump to resign.
• She led the charge on the largest housing investments made in Vermont: a $125 million housing bond, a $250 million for middle-income housing, and a commitment to expand Vermont’s housing stock, including significant rental support for those in need.
• Balint worked closely with her colleagues to pass the strongest reproductive rights protections in the nation.
It’s this type of legislative leadership, ability to work across the aisle, and having the courage, wisdom and conviction to get things done that separates Becca Balint from any other candidate.
She has earned the right to be the next US House Representative.
John Bossange lives in South Burlington.
