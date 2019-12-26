It’s that time in our city for reappraisal. Most towns and cities around the country use the assessed value of your property (both commercial and residential) to calculate your fair share of the community’s tax burden. In Vermont, we are legally obligated to reappraise property values when the CLA (common level of assessment) gets skewed too far from 100% of fair market value. The last three years of valid sale prices is used to help determine that skewness. That means that since the last time an appraisal was done in the city (2006), some properties’ values (price) at sale time are in excess of the assessed value which is used to calculate your taxes. Of course, the opposite can be true, too. Typically, newer homes’ appraised values are very close to their fair market value. But, as the real estate market heats up, older homes in some neighborhoods may start selling above their appraised values. That means that some home owners are shouldering an inordinate share of tax burden since their homes were assessed closer to fair market value compared to others.
At reappraisal time, the city bids out the job to a firm that specializes in appraisals of whole neighborhoods. The appraisers fan out and go door to door with basic information about each house. Their job is to make contact with the resident, ask for permission to visually inspect the interior of the house and verify that the city has the right facts about the house. This means counting bedrooms, bathrooms, taking dimensional measurements (outside), looking for finished basements, etc. The intent is to collect and verify data for later analysis to determine the newer and accurate assessed value.
You don’t have to allow the appraiser into your home. The city web page should have pictures of the assessors and they will have badges that identify themselves. It would be nice if you could let them in to look around and answer their questions. Remember, the effort here is to make sure the city has the correct facts about your property, so your assessed value is accurate.
Keep in mind that the sum of all the new assessed values will create a different grand list total on which the new tax rate will be calculated. The city will collect the same total tax revenue passed by the voters in March, but the individual tax bills for each home will change. Some will increase and some will decrease. And the tax rate multiplied by your assessed value equals the base property tax. But, for many people, the actual bill they receive from the city is reduced by the state’s education tax formula which uses household income data. Lower incomes can adjust property tax in your favor.
By reappraising, the city is trying to measure the fair market values of all the homes and commercial properties so it can have an accurate total value.
So, when will the reappraisal process be complete? You can expect notices of change of appraisal in the May 2021 timeframe which means the tax bills being mailed out in July of 2021 will have their taxes based on the new values. You have the right to appeal the new appraised value, but you will have to do it very soon after receiving the new value because the appeal process happens in late May through June.
If you have questions about the process please call 802-383-1785 or email the city at assess@sburl.com. For more background information, just use Google and type in “South Burlington city wide reappraisal.”