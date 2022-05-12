I oppose the several anti-trapping and anti-hunting bills — S.201, S.281, S.129 and H.411 — as introduced in the Legislature this year. But I will focus on mainly trapping.
Enjoyment of wildlife and the outdoors have been central to my life. I hunted, trapped and fished during my youth. Such outdoor activities and experiences, especially trapping, give one an understanding of wildlife that even many game biologists never acquire — except from trappers — to the betterment of wildlife management. Those experiences made me care about and protect wildlife, not so much individual animals but to assure that sufficient populations of all animals continue to flourish.
Wildlife management is not an ephemeral idea; it is a necessary part of managing human interactions with wildlife. Danger to wildlife does not come from hunting or trapping, but from development that rarely takes the needs of wildlife corridors and habitat into account. Those threats range from direct loss of habitat, air and water pollution, pesticide and herbicide use, and loss of food sources due to man’s activities, such as roadways.
About predator and prey relationships: There is no truth to the claim that nature balances itself. If you want to see animal populations get out of balance with their habitat and each other, then take away the hunting and trapping tools that professionals must have to manage them.
Trapping is essentially self-educational and is mostly a rural activity. Before starting, as a youth, it requires some formal education and certification through the state. It requires and teaches entrepreneurship through the need to plan a trapline, purchase traps, create the trapline after getting a landowner’s permission, and place each trap for a specific target species.
It requires maintaining the trapline by checking traps every day and re-setting them if needed, perhaps walking miles over often untrodden terrain. It teaches dependability by having to maintain the traps, keeping them clean and odor-free, taking the successful catch home, skinning pelts, cleaning and curing the pelts, storing them properly and caring for them for months — still endeavoring to get one’s schoolwork done each evening.
Finally, one must find a market to sell the pelts. If the season was successful, perhaps a few more traps will be acquired for the coming year.
Trapping is time consuming, hard work and the returns are generally not great, yet trappers keep at it. Why? Because it requires persistence and is character building, par excellence. These are valuable skills to have in society. These things cannot be acquired by any other means than by walking out the door every evening to “run the trapline” while simultaneously acquiring deep knowledge of wildlife behavior, travel pathways, habitat needs and interrelationships.
It also imparts a love of all things outdoors from having to spend part of each day acquiring an intimate knowledge of the overall landscape and its detailed features. The result of all this is rare, valuable knowledge and skills in the face of an increasingly urban society. If it is a joint venture with one’s parent, it builds bonding that lasts a lifetime.
Anti-trapping organizations like Protect Our Wildlife select and use inflammatory photos and videos posted by unthinking persons on the internet to inflame public opinion. It is cheap politics and easy to do.
These postings do not represent the behavior of the vast body of hunters and trappers who are ethical in behavior and caring about their treatment of wildlife. They also put their money and efforts where their beliefs are. Sportsmen are not a threat to wildlife. Rather, just the opposite.
They are responsible for today’s robust and balanced populations of wildlife. Hunters and non-commercial trappers were largely the originators of today’s conservation movement and continue to be to this day.
Seeing animal rights people try to tie the sixth great extinction to sportsmen is an outrageous, egregious, disingenuous claim, and illustrates the shallowness of these claimants’ understanding of the world around them. They are trying to punish an entire class of people for the foolishness of a few. In any other situation in society this would not be tolerated.
If you want to see rural youth deprived of the same wholesome, inspiring experiences that brought me to this place, pass these anti-trapping, anti-hunting bills. Either let rural youth continue to experience what their parents and grandparents did while hunting and trapping, which will build character and better citizens, or leave them to turn to drugs or alcohol or who knows what else, to relieve their boredom.
Do not accept at face value the mostly false emotion-evoking claims the animal rights people make. Rely on science-based and common-sense rationale such as you will find among the personnel of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board.
Ray Gonda of South Burlington founded a local chapter of the Audubon Society, belonged to Defenders of Wildlife and was a founding member of the Vermont Conservation Voters. He brought the Vermont chapter of the Sierra Club into existence and served two terms on Gov. Howard Dean’s Council of Environmental Advisors.
