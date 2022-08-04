As a Catholic pastor, I try to put my faith ahead of temporal objectives. Ask me which candidate I might endorse for some office, and I will first read you 3,000 words on Catholic theology and the functioning of democratic elections. Then, after considerable conversation, I might share my opinions about which fallible human being seems to me the best, or the least bad, candidate. I will always try to offer propositions that do not require explicitly Christian confessions for consideration.
Elections and laws, though linked in representative governments, are very different things. If you give me a set of propositions, in a context where debatable words are still definable in principle, the essential matters may be distilled much more quickly.
Every voting Vermonter, prior to or on Nov. 8, will be asked if they wish to approve or reject two constitutional amendments for the state.
The following change to Chapter 1, Article 1 of the Vermont Constitution will be proposed on the ballot: “all persons are born equally free and independent, and have certain natural, inherent, and unalienable rights, amongst which are the enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and pursuing and obtaining happiness and safety; [alternate words added say] therefore slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.”
I vote yes.
At present, our Constitution’s wording states that a person could be forced to be a “servant, slave, or apprentice,” if “bound by law for the payment of debts, damages, fines, costs, or the like.” We now have applicable, better functioning legal expectations for these matters, considering all things from bartering to bankruptcy.
The proposed articulation is apt, and it is rightly expressive of our best values on the dignity of each human being. The present wording, there since 1777, was adopted as a matter of economics, in fact contrary to racism (hence, Vermont never allowed that some supposedly inferior class of people could be enslaved by force). The proposed new wording is not a panacea to fix all our problems where economics interplay with freedom and opportunity. But a stronger affirmation of dignity and freedom, essentially against forced labor, is quite welcome.
The other constitutional amendment is denser and more debatable. But it must be tackled. The following addition to Chapter 1 of the state constitution will be up for vote: The addition of Article 22 is proposed, which reads in full, “Article 22. [Personal reproductive liberty] That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
I vote no.
As a Catholic writing about reproductive liberty, I am first obliged to dismiss the absurd. It is a red herring to say this reproductive liberty amendment is needed to prevent Catholics from coming for people’s birth control. The Comstock Act is not coming back, and Catholics were not the ones behind that birth control prohibition in the first place.
Further, the right to access contraceptive technologies is a thing quite distinct from the essence of this amendment, even if those who want unlimited abortion access include that former cause in their vision. The unlimited access is the thing very much up for debate.
Now maybe you are very much pro-choice regarding abortion in early terms. But if you side with the majority of Americans about late term abortions, then this is not the constitutional assertion you want.
This unqualified sentence in our state constitution would mean to establish that reproductive autonomy, in regard to any woman, emphatically dictates no other human may be legally recognized in her womb, in the 25th, 30th, 35th or even 40th week of pregnancy. Reproduction, by the definition implied in this absolutized statement, cannot be acknowledged until some time after a baby is born, and thus no fetus/child in utero shall ever be allowed any recognition in law.
This is not a moderate pro-choice view. It is a complete denial of the need to balance the rights and dignity of women with the rights and dignity of the viable baby in late pregnancy. Even Roe v. Wade acknowledged this need explicitly inside its framework of pro-choice dictates.
At this moment, abortion is legally allowable in our state. It is not hindered via current Vermont law for all of pregnancy. Those who claim access to legal abortions in Vermont is in jeopardy without the addition of Article 22 to our Constitution are just wrong.
Read up on Dobbs v. Jackson, vis-à-vis state laws, and read our current Vermont abortion law, H.57. Then ask if there is any application to the late-term abortion debate other than claiming reproductive autonomy as an unassailable loophole to keep a perpetual legal endorsement for all possible abortions, even elective third-trimester ones.
“All persons are born equally free and independent.” Must it be that we cannot recognize such freedom and independence as rooted in a dignity acquired sometime in the womb? The near universal idea at stake is well outside of religious concerns. Most of us believe there is an important class of human beings involved in the viable life in a late term pregnancy.
There lies the convergence with our newer articulations of freedom. Slavery will be outlawed in the most direct terms because it is too dehumanizing for a human being. Shall the proposition stand that every viable baby lacks all status and rights as a human being, so long as the smallest contingent of people and their doctors claim it so?
We should leave behind such unqualified and uncertain notions of autonomy. Let us articulate liberty in reproductive matters in some other way.
Making a constitutional amendment about human reproduction, which doesn’t also include regard for parental responsibilities, is just a grand exercise of turning oxymorons into elaborate political jargon.
I see my no vote as a challenge to our lawmakers to work on new affirmations that incorporate all the principles at work in the complex decisions of becoming a parent or not. The proposers of Article 22 have endorsed the extreme position, which is blind to this need, and there is a certain class of viable humans written off in the process.
Rev. Timothy Naples is pastor at St. John Vianney Parish in South Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.