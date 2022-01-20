I believe South Burlington can do a better job of aligning its policies with priorities that work for all of us. That’s why I am running for the city council, and I humbly ask for your vote on Tuesday, March 1. My platform is holistic but with affordability as a central theme. I promise to work across differences seeking common ground.
Affordability isn’t an abstract goal, and democracy isn’t just an aspirational concept. This election is about whether our government works for us. We have urgent issues — a warmer and wetter climate, adapting to our new world with COVID-19, affordability and how to be a more inclusive community.
I am confident and optimistic that together we can make incremental improvements, learn from what doesn’t work, be accountable and keep moving forward.
In the coming weeks, I will host a series of listening sessions to hear and learn about what you want the city council to focus on. If elected, I will seek input from residents before voting on consequential subjects. I will be well informed and make decisions based on facts, public input and my best judgment. I believe the representation of diverse opinions delivers a wiser outcome.
I have a lot to offer as a new voice on the council. If you want a councilor who will work hard to make South Burlington a great place to afford a home, pursue a work path, raise a family and spend your golden years — for people of all ages, incomes and backgrounds — I ask for your vote.
Visit christrombly.com to learn more and please reach out to me about your hopes and dreams for South Burlington.
Chris Trombly is chair of the South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee, Vermont State Housing Authority Commissioner, and works at Peoples United Bank.
