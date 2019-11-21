The developmental gains a child will have from interactions with adults preparing and cooking a meal are countless. Children are wired to learn and are ready to take in information.
At mealtime, allow them an opportunity to learn from you.
Children will benefit from being at the same level of workstation as you are. Pulling up a chair or stool that the child can safely stand on is helpful.
Use words with children that are unfamiliar in everyday conversation. Let them know the names of spices as well as the names of kitchen equipment and tools. This practice helps them develop vocabulary they may not otherwise understand.
Measuring cups, measuring spoons, ladles, blenders, sifters, a steamer or a whisk could be all-new lingo to a child. Give them the opportunity to use the tools, handle them and ask questions. Be sure to let them know when something in the kitchen is dangerous or sharp and remind them to ask for help or not to touch it. When in doubt, put items that are dangerous out of their reach.
When measuring ingredients, count out loud and ask the child to count with you. Show your child if you are using a recipe and where it tells you how much of an ingredient to use. Showing them the fractions on the recipe and the numbers on the measuring device help them to make connections. Looking at cookbooks and recipe cards are exposure to literacy in a new way. Repeated exposure to print-rich environments along with supportive adult interactions will be giving your child the best jumping-off point for pre-reading, pre-writing and strong vocabulary skills as they navigate each new developmental stage.
Children learn through their senses. Allow them to smell the spices and feel different textures. If the recipe allows for tasting, give a taste. Children learn that creating their food from recipes is healthy and that they have control over what goes into their bodies. They gain considerable confidence in themselves as they learn how to measure and pour ingredients each into a bowl and stir with spoons.
Necessary math skills are evident in the experience, but what about the incredible gross motor and fine motor skills at work? They are twisting and untwisting caps, mixing, closing and opening containers, turning off and on switches. Conversations about foods that are liquids and then turn to solids once baked in the oven is an excellent science lesson.
There are some fabulous knives on the market that are safe for children to use and be able to help with cutting vegetables. I have found Montessori Services to be a great supplier of child-sized kitchen tools.
Trust in your young child’s abilities and allow them the opportunity to be helpful. Begin with easy recipes like smoothies, cut-up fruit with a yogurt dip or quesadillas. Think in simple terms around meal-planning and build upon their current level of attention.
Check out my Positive Parenting Pinterest page for ideas and recipes to use with your kiddo at pinterest.com/Parentingpositivity.
Ellen Drolette, owner of Sunshine Daydream Child Care, has been an early educator for 24 years. Named one of 50 master leaders in the world by Exchange magazine in 2015 and a global leader in early care and education for the World Forum Foundation, she is co-owner of Positive Spin, offering professional development and empowerment workshops. Reach Ellen at positivespinllc@gmail.com.