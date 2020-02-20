I often hear parents talk about their strong-willed children and the battles that they have with their 2- and 3-year-olds. I work with two- and three-year-olds and have yet to meet one that is not strong-willed, especially when they want what they want when they want it.
The question becomes, how much do we give in and when. How much is too much?
Let’s break it down.
Children who are approaching age 2 are learning independence. They are often learning they can do things by themselves. Some become interested in learning how to use the toilet at an early age. The idea of this is exciting for families. The thought of not having to buy diapers is appealing to anyone! Using the toilet is one area children hold all control, as they should. Children may do great with the bathroom for several weeks and regress. It is vitally important to follow their lead and allow them the power in this situation. Children may decide at 2 years old to use the toilet for several weeks and then not to for six months to a year.
Choosing your battles with children is a nugget of parenting no one tells you about until you are literally in the midst of a power struggle with your toddler over the socks they wear. Children get ideas that they think are marvelous that parents sometimes feel judged by others. Like, if they allow like going without socks, jackets or walking barefoot, picking out their clothes or choosing not to eat. There are logical and natural consequences that happen when children make choices.
As parents, we can tell them that their feet might be cold if they walk barefoot to the car in winter. If they choose to do so, the natural consequence is that their feet will be freezing. When the situation arises again, we can say, “Remember last time, when your feet were so cold and you cried.” An action such as this may be enough to remind your little one they should put their shoes on.
Children will choose if they eat, parents will decide what and how much. That is a boundary-setting example. When children make a choice not to eat, they will be hungry. It seems harsh. Children need to have a structure for mealtimes. Healthy habits around mealtimes will last a lifetime. Children will always eat when they get hungry.
When they want to start picking out their clothes, LET THEM. No one will judge you. People will think you are pretty incredible when you allow your child to put some great patterns together. Creating this little bit of control for your child is an effortless way to enable children’s power and control that should not bother anyone.
Children thrive on consistency and structure. While they do well with consistency, they are also striving to find autonomy, independence, and are filled with an abundance of curiosity. With our typical adult structured schedule and constant hurrying, we forget that children need time to stop and look at the ant crawling on the sidewalk, pick up a rock or notice a cloud on their walk to the car.
Lastly, create “YES” environments indoors and outdoors. “Yes,” settings are those that children can play and learn in without an adult having to say “no.” A play space that is safe without hazards, and stairways are blocked, outlets are covered, cords are up and away. Create an outdoor space where children can dig freely, get dirty and take part in “safe” risky play which is so important in teaching children risk management, confidence and enables children to test their limits.
While this stage in a child’s development can be hard, frustrating, and yet rewarding, and humorous; it is also an essential time in a person’s life to develop skills to last a lifetime.
Ellen Drolette, owner of Sunshine Daydream Child Care, has been an early educator for 24 years. Named one of 50 master leaders in the world by Exchange magazine in 2015 and a global leader in early care and education for the World Forum Foundation, she is co-owner of Positive Spin, offering professional development and empowerment workshops. Reach Ellen at positivespinllc@gmail.com.