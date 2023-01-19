Many thanks to you the voters of South Burlington Chittenden-10 for supporting my 2022 candidacy for state representative. It’s been an honor to get to know and work with the city’s other representatives — Martin LaLonde, Noah Hyman, Kate Lalley, Brian Minier and Emilie Krasnow — as well as many new and returning House members.
In this update, I will summarize what I heard from residents during my campaign and my first two weeks in the Legislature. As Gov. Phil Scott shared in his inaugural address, two of the overarching themes I heard from voters were economic opportunity and growth and public safety.
Most of what folks wanted to talk to me about were kitchen-table issues — feeling like their hard work is not leading to financial stability or the ability to pass something down to their children. Many homeowners, especially those with the lowest-value properties, saw their taxes rise disproportionately following the recent reappraisal. Many were worried they might eventually lose their homes due to the increase in the cost of their rented or owned housing.
People also mentioned safety and crime frequently, including violent crime, substance use and property crime and concerns about the perceived lack of progress made in addressing these issues. Additionally, some people mentioned abortion, climate change and civilian ownership of military-style automatic weaponry.
To shift to the Vermont House of Representatives, the Democratic caucus has started work on legislation providing 12 weeks paid family leave, which, depending on how it is paid for, could help increase the financial stability of many Vermonters.
In the committee I was assigned to, government operations and military affairs, we voted to move our first bill, H.42, which allows cities and towns to continue to use hybrid or fully remote technology to hold meetings and provides more authority over town meeting formats and dates. These allowances will allow cities and towns to continue to have at their disposal additional tools with which to carry out their functions. I supported this bill and plan to vote for it when it comes to the floor.
In addition, we heard from the Cannabis Control Board, the regulatory entity overseeing cannabis cultivation, processing and manufacturing and retail, set up by Act 164. The board is required to evaluate the regulatory framework it has developed and report on its effectiveness to the Legislature by November 2023. The board wants that requirement removed because it feels not enough time has passed to report on it.
I support keeping this requirement because evaluation is an important component of any program or project, especially early on. The capacity to fix small issues before they become big ones later often saves time and money.
Finally, we heard testimony from retired state employees, agency administrators and the lobbyist for retired state employees about the Medicare Advantage Plan Scott proposed to replace the current health care coverage. The administration is trying to find ways to maintain similar coverage and save the state money.
However, from other testimony we heard, the savings may be short-lived, and the danger is that once retirees are removed from their current plan, they will not be able to return to it. In addition, it is not yet clear whether the Legislature has a role in this matter.
I understand and value financial frugality, but we need to understand more about the long-term impacts this plan would have and make sure we keep the promises we’ve made as a state. I look forward to hearing and learning more about this issue in the weeks to come.
It’s been a busy first two weeks, and I’m more grateful than ever to be a part of this wonderful community. Reach out to me any time with questions, thoughts or needs at knugent@leg.state.vt.us or 802-391-4095.
Kate Nugent, a Democrat, represents South Burlington in the Chittenden-10 House district.
