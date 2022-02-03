The first policy in the South Burlington’s policy manual is the ends policy, which means that the school board and its schools are responsible for making sure that students are ready for the next step in their lives, whether it’s their career, continued education or any other productive form of participation in society.
It is called the ends policy because it focuses on preparing students for what comes after the end of their public-school careers. The ends policy is broken down into four parts.
The first is the disposition for lifelong learning. Our schools aim for all students to continue learning throughout their lives, and this policy guides education toward ensuring that graduates can work with varying demands, process new information, consider options and other points of view and solve problems.
The second part of the policy is academic proficiency, which is measured through test scores as well as qualitative measures, such as transferrable skills, rigorous and diverse course offerings and the opportunity to personalize learning through a student’s personalized learning plan.
The board considers many test scores and analyzes trends to ensure that its schools are serving students as effectively as possible. The district’s recovery plan is a response to the deep data disaggregation that has never been done before at South Burlington as evidence of our response to students’ academic needs.
The third part of the ends policy is personal development, which requires us to educate students to be self-aware of their academic performance, interpersonal skills, responsibility to make healthy decisions and build good relationships with others.
The final part is citizenship. This policy instructs the district to ensure students have a good understanding of history and government and can work respectfully and be a productive part of society.
These four components are further detailed in the policy manual.
The board’s role in the ends policy is to monitor measurable results of the schools after the school year is completed. The school administration has worked since the summer to present to the board evidence that the ends policy is being implemented properly, and the board is considering that evidence in January and February.
That evidence comprises detailed summaries of the academic workload and curriculum, test scores and analysis of trends and details of how well different crosssections of students are doing.
The board is likely to discuss the impact of the pandemic on all measurable goals of the policy, and test scores may reveal how academic performance has been affected.
Alex McHenry is a member of the South Burlington School Board.
