At the May 18 city council meeting, a resolution passed regarding face masks. The health benefits of face masks have been espoused by Gov. Phil Scott, the Vermont Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
In this global pandemic, face masks promote public health safety to further the goal of slowing the spread of COVID-19.
When out and about this summer, please wear a face mask.
The potentially disastrous effects of COVID-19 on our neighbors are a real and present danger. Our frontline employees at the grocery store, at the takeout windows of our favorite restaurants and at the bank deserve our respect. The very least we can do to honor their service is to wear a face mask.
As businesses start re-opening over the coming months, please be a good citizen and a good neighbor by wearing a face mask to allow our local businesses to operate in a manner consistent with CDC and Vermont Department of Health social distancing guidelines.
Vermont is beginning to slowly resume opening businesses and public spaces and we need to do everything we can to avoid the needless illness and deaths of our neighbors. To that end, the city council passed a resolution May 18 that any member of the public entering a city-owned building must wear a a personal protective equipment face covering or respirator that covers at least their mouth and nose. And the council directed the city manager to attempt to provide personal protective equipment masks at points of public access to city owned buildings open to the public.
The council further went on to strongly encourage that all city businesses and non-profits require all members of the public entering a “Place of Public Access,” as that term is defined in the city’s ordinance “Prohibiting Smoking in Places of Public Access,” and 18 V.S.A. § 1741(2), to wear a face mask covering or respirator that covers at least their mouth and nose.
The council considered requiring face masks but did not because more time is necessary to fully consider what the consequences of violating a municipal requirement would be – or what police could or should do if called because of a violation to such an order. If a requirement were to be made, we would need this clarity so as to not overwhelm our police with unenforceable calls regarding missing masks.
If the city passes an ordinance requiring masks it would need to ensure that people with valid health conditions that are complicated or irritated by facial coverings have a means to still be allowed in our public places. Additionally, there would need to be exceptions to allow businesses to NOT allow face masks (e.g. a bank, a jeweler, a gas station during the hours of 11 p.m.-6 a.m.).
Our businesses and non-profits have the full authority (and encouragement by the city council) to require face masks of their customers. They can (and I hope they do) enact a “No shirt, no shoes, no face mask, no service” policy.
I am wearing a facemask every time I am out and about (which isn’t much). The resolution passed by the city council was designed to give our business and property owners the real and moral authority to require face masks. So, please, please wear face masks when out in public for the foreseeable future and I hope all businesses in South Burlington require them.