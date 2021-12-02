As you may have seen in last week’s edition of The Other Paper, three of five seats on the South Burlington School Board will be open when voters go to the polls on March Town Meeting Day. I will not be seeking reelection. School Board chair Bridget Burkhardt has announced that she too will be leaving the board, and the position to which Becky Day was elected — now held by Laura Rowntree — will also be on the ballot.
Candidates will have a choice of running for a three-year term — the position I am vacating — or a two-year term — Bridget Burkhardt’s position, or the two years remaining for the seat Laura Rowntree holds.
Membership on the board requires a not insignificant time commitment. Although the board operates under a policy governance model, meaning that day-to-day operations are the purview of the district’s administrative team, the minimum time commitment is probably four to five hours per week.
This includes attendance at bimonthly board meetings, plus time spent reviewing materials and preparing for meetings. Certain times of year are a fair bit busier: annual budgeting takes place from November to January, with concomitant community outreach; and negotiations with the district’s three unions typically begin in November.
In addition to these regular, ongoing commitments, the district is facing several emergent issues. First, two of our three elementary schools are well over their proper capacity. Continued upward pressure on enrollments is expected, and a committee is looking at possible solutions.
Second, infrastructure at the high school, primarily the HVAC system, is failing. This will need to be addressed soon by a new iteration of the master planning and visioning task force. Because upgrades to the system will take multiple years and trigger mandatory building code upgrades, this process will require tens of millions of dollars at a minimum.
Finally, the board is in the process of approving the district’s first equity policy and is reevaluating the appropriateness of student resource officer positions — an armed police presence in the schools. This work will be assisted by the district’s first director of equity, whom we expect to bring on board in February. One of the director’s first tasks will be a systematic review of the district’s policies and procedures.
There is a lot going on in the district right now, and a fair deal of effort will be required to address the challenges we face. That said, there is no specific background required to be a board member. All that is necessary is an open mind, the ability to assimilate a great deal of information and a desire to engage with the public.
If you are thinking about running for a position on the board, I would suggest that you attend a few meetings, and consider contacting a current board member for more information. Reach me at bminier@sbschools.net or at 777-9647. If you would like to speak with a different board member, find contact information at sbschools.net/page/48.
Our schools and our community are best served when there is a high level of engagement representing a diversity of viewpoints. Thank you for reading and please consider running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.