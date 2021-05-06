After more than a year since Gov. Phil Scott’s stay-at-home order and the closure of offices and businesses, it is with relief that I write after my first injection, with my second scheduled for May 20, which means that I’ll be fully vaccinated by June 3.
I continue to mask up! And seek solace and hope in the many stories of human resilience and lessons of this year.
City services have remained accessible, with some delivered remotely. Our residents have taken advantage of our cycling and walking paths and trails in our natural areas, which have helped keep my family centered. Our parks have been a blessing.
With increased telecommuting, some of us have re-found our natural rhythms and good family times, whereas others have struggled to maintain economic independence and a semblance of normalcy in their lives as school schedules have had to accommodate public health protocols, putting a strain on families with young children. Mental health has been a priority for city staff, particularly our police, fire, and emergency rescue, who have tended to a number of crises.
Fortunately, the federal CARES Act funds kept much of our public infrastructure functioning, like our public transit, still running without charging fare. When in-person classes at the University of Vermont became possible, I returned to my usual habit of catching the Red line home after teaching. Even masked and at 6-foot distance, human interaction and routines are so important to our sense of well-being, just as conversing with friends or family on social media platforms can bring needed joy.
What lessons might we take away from these months of upheaval and readjustment and coping as best we can? For one, telecommuting made it possible for us to remain productive — sometimes more productive — while relieving our roads of congestion and our air of carbon emissions, allowing us to make a dent in our climate pledge goals, a positive trend which we risk reversing if we return to “business as usual.”
Two, the pandemic exposed the cracks in our social safety net. Although contributions to our South Burlington Food Shelf have never been higher, drug overdoses and suicides have risen to epidemic levels. Please contact 1-866-652-4636 (toll-free) or go to addictionresource.com if you are struggling and in need of support.
Help is a phone call away.
Others of us are called upon to look out for our neighbors.
Three, just as COVID and other recent outbreaks have been a result of natural habitat destruction, we must learn that our ecosystems, like our social systems, are fragile and needing attention. We must learn to do things differently and pass policies that protect our quality of life by investing in resiliency and sustainability. By developing a walkable/bike-able community, with residences alongside businesses, services, and employment centers, we will promote health and equity as a society. The cost of buying and maintaining a car, along with gas and insurance, is high, not only to our natural environment but also to household budgets.
Our most economically vulnerable populations are also subject to prohibitive housing prices, which have skyrocketed as people moved to the state. I pledge to continue to work toward equity through policy development as we prepare budgets and develop policy on public safety, housing, road and walking/biking infrastructure, and mixed-use development.
