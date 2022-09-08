Growing problems are coming our way. Not as in difficulties that are getting bigger, but rather as in difficulties growing food. Experts are warning that our agricultural soils are in peril.
The condition of the soils that grow our food has been deteriorating primarily because of industrial farming. Large corporations, which have taken over farmland across the United States and the world, use non-sustainable and outright destructive farming practices. Massive use of chemicals, including fertilizers and pesticides, along with over-growing and other detrimental actions have destroyed the quality of the soil to the point that soon the food grown in it will not possess enough nutrients to sustain human life.
Half of all agricultural lands worldwide are in trouble. Assessments are that we have only another 60 years of harvests. Climate crisis impacts from droughts, floods, storms, fire, insects, invasive species, loss of pollinators and more have made a bad situation much worse. The pandemic, wars and international conflicts are also contributing to food supply problems.
If you stop reading now, thinking you can’t handle yet another national or global crisis, you will miss the good part. Unlike many of the other problems we are facing, we have the ability within our own city to cope with this potential catastrophe — if we act now.
We don’t have to hope for or rely on national or international leaders to take the necessary actions. We have the resources in South Burlington to ensure future residents will have access to nutritious food. All we need to do is save the land. We have enough fertile soils to feed most of us.
A few years ago, the city commissioned a study to determine whether there was sufficient arable land to grow enough nutritious food to feed the entire population of South Burlington. The answer was yes.
Since that report, some of those fertile soils have been paved over for housing and the population of South Burlington has increased. However, this is not an all-or-nothing effort. We still have enough land areas to feed thousands. But this can’t happen if we don’t save the land from being paved over for more housing developments.
Housing on open lands eliminates the soil and at the same time adds more people who will need to be fed. Our city has plenty of areas for affordable housing in already developed areas. Any new housing should be located far from open lands that possess arable soils.
For decades experts have known about the climate crisis and tried to get decision makers to change course. Tragically, elected officials did not take the necessary actions. Now we find ourselves precariously close to the point of no return. If leaders had taken the recommended steps when they were first alerted, we would not be in the climate crisis we are experiencing today. Experts are now sounding the alarm that our food system is in jeopardy. Will this threat also be ignored?
We have the time and the resources to address the impending food crisis. South Burlington leaders can set in motion actions that will help thousands. It all hinges on saving our soils — one of our most precious natural resources. If we do this, perhaps other Vermont towns will follow our example and do the same.
I am advocating that the South Burlington City Council enact robust regulations that protect all the remaining arable soils from development and establish guidelines and incentives to enable local food production.
Preserving the ability to feed ourselves could be lifesaving. Will you join me in asking the council to save our soils?
Rosanne Greco is a former South Burlington City Council chair, and a current board member of the South Burlington Land Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.