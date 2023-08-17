Most pet owners are very aware of their furry friend’s dependence on them and worry about what will happen when they die. Others may be faced with the death of a pet-owning relative or family member who did not have a plan in place for their animals.
There are several options to find homes for these animals and, with some advance planning, you can make sure that your pets have loving forever homes after you die.
First, let’s explore what happens if a relative or close friend dies without a plan in place. Can you or a trusted friend or family member foster the pet while a new home is being found? Perhaps one of these trusted people can be an emergency caregiver for the animal if it is left in the former owner’s house.
Be aware that when an animal has lost its owner, it can be out of sorts and the disruption in routine can make it anxious and depressed. It may not eat well or act normally, so take that into account when you or someone else is fostering or adopting. Be patient and give lots of tender-loving care. If there is any question, contact a veterinarian.
Consider keeping the pet. If you are determined but do not have experience with pets, your state or local veterinary medical association can provide all the necessary information. Bookstores, libraries and shelters also can point you in the right direction.
You may not want potential adopters to have to fill out a lengthy questionnaire about their ability to adopt, but asking some basic questions in advance will help ensure the pet has a new forever home, rather than being shuffled from place to place because folks did not think ahead.
Things to ask yourself or a potential adopter include whether they have other pets, enough space and the financial ability, time and resources to care for a pet.
A third option is to mention the pet on the deceased’s memorial site, since many families and friends will visit the site and see that the pet is up for adoption.
Also, contact local veterinarians. Many keep lists of people looking for specific types of pets. Use sites like petfinder.com and adoptapet.com to post the pet and let the community know you have a pet up for adoption. Another suggestion would be to contact a breed-specific rescue group.
As a last resort, contact a local shelter. No one wants to take an animal to the shelter, but if you have exhausted all other avenues, it may be the best chance for the animal to find a home. Shelter workers want to find homes for animals just as badly as you do.
Planning for your own pet
How can you plan for your own animals in the event of your death? First, talk to your friends and family and line up at least one (preferably two or three) emergency caregivers who are responsible and capable of caring for your pets for a few days.
They are not necessarily the ones who will give your pets forever homes, but rather they will care for your pets while a foster or permanent home can be found.
Make sure these emergency caregivers have feeding and care instructions for your pets, contact information for your vet and a key to your house. You will want to make sure the rest of your family, friends and loved ones know how many pets you have, and that contact information for your emergency caregivers is available. Keep this information somewhere in your home that is easy to find, or even in your purse or wallet.
Consider setting up a trust for your pets in your will. A trust is a legal agreement providing for the care of your pet in the event of your death.
With a trust, you set aside money and assign a specific trustee, who takes control of the trust if you die or become unable to care for your pets. Because this is a legally enforceable arrangement, you can rest assured that your directions regarding your pet will be followed.
And don’t forget to check in with your pet care team from time to time. Life situations may change, and you may need to find other people who can take on the responsibility.
With some planning ahead, you can make sure your pets — or the pets of loved ones — are provided for.
Dr. Kathleen Shaw services on the communications committee of the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association, a professional organization of 380 veterinarians dedicated to compassionate animal care and quality medicine.
