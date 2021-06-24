Kevin Dorn’s guest perspective, “Keep police presence in South Burlington Schools, says manager,” is an example of white privilege in action. (The Other Paper, June 17, 2021)

As a white man in a position of power in a majority white community, Dorn deemed it appropriate to try to discredit a woman of color, Travia Childs, Ph.D, a school board member, when she had the courage to give voice to concerns of students and families of color in our community regarding police in our schools.

Dorn’s first argument is that videos we have all seen of police murdering and perpetrating violence upon people of color depict a “rare and are a minute percentage of overall police interactions with the public.” If you care to listen, people of color have been telling the world that this type of violence has happened too often in America since its founding and that the ubiquity of cellphone cameras is finally bringing it to light in a more visible way.

I would ask Dorn, how many children, teens and adults of color need to die or be injured at the hands of police before he determines that students of color have a right to be afraid of police? From his position as a white man, why does he feel it’s appropriate in any way to tell people of color how they should feel about police?

Next, Dorn implies that we are somehow being disrespectful to individual police officers who choose to dedicate their lives to serving the community by having the conversation about school resource officers at all. Somehow, if we criticize policing in America as a whole we are being unfair to our police here in South Burlington.

It is possible to respect and be grateful to the individual people who are willing to serve the public while still calling out the fact that the system in which they work needs to be reformed.

The South Burlington Chief of Police, Shawn Burke, has said that he supports the district having a discussion about the role of officers in school. In an Other Paper article dated Nov. 25, 2020 that was updated on May 27, 2021, Chief Burke said in reference to the school resource officer discussion, “I don’t know if our perspective or lived experience has given adequate voice to those marginalized in our communities and I think that the discussions that you all are having now and that many communities across this country are having are more than worthwhile and probably a little bit overdue.”

Dorn implies that we live in some kind of bubble in South Burlington that is divorced from the rest of world. In his view, because South Burlington police have never shot anyone, no one has the right to be afraid of them. On the contrary, our students come from many places around the country and around the world.

They come from a range of backgrounds and experiences. All of them have access to news from around the world. Many of them bring trauma with them like an additional backpack when they come to school every day. Why are we asking children to do the heavy emotional work of getting comfortable with armed, uniformed police officers in their schools when their focus should be on learning and growing?

Dorn says, “By having such contact in the schools, they can see police officers in an appropriate light here in South Burlington.” Why does he believe that he is the person to determine the “appropriate light” in which students of color should see police? Why is school, a place that students are required to go every day, the place for them to come into contact with police officers?

Discussions of race are going to make us all uncomfortable because they mean we have to face the appalling way people of color have been treated and continue to be treated in this country. People who think of themselves as white must listen to people who lead very different lives in this country, this state, and yes, this community, because of the color of their skin.

Then we need to do the hard work of looking at the systems that are in place across our society and working side by side with people of color to change them so that they work for everyone. I hope that the incoming city manager will be willing to partner with the school district to do the work necessary to make our community welcoming to all.

Bridget Burkhardt is chair of the South Burlington School Board.