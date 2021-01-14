You may have noticed a number of opinion pieces, letters to the editor and Front Porch Forum postings advocating for more housing in South Burlington.
The development contingent has launched an intensive effort to persuade South Burlington residents that our remaining forests, fields and meadows should be sacrificed for new housing developments.
They prepared a “housing report” focused on more housing — not in the city’s urban areas or along public transportation lines on Shelburne and Williston Roads — but on the very parcels of land recently identified by the Interim Zoning Open Space Committee as containing South Burlington’s most valuable remaining natural resources.
The development contingent argues that these areas need to be developed to satisfy affordable housing goals and that more housing will reduce our taxes and generally improve the quality of life for South Burlington residents.
Their arguments are flawed.
South Burlington’s forests, fields and meadows provide invaluable services to our city and beyond. These natural lands draw and sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, filter pollutants, runoff, and sediment that would otherwise drain into our rivers, streams, and Lake Champlain.
These lands also provide critical habitat for wildlife, pollinators, butterflies and birds. The recent Arrowwood report commissioned by the city concluded that by converting South Burlington’s rural lands into housing complexes, wildlife corridors have been cut off or eliminated entirely.
Developing the remaining open spaces in South Burlington will accelerate climate change, as well as eliminate the very natural resources which mitigate climate disasters. Our open lands also provide us areas for outdoor recreation. A recent UVM study revealed just how important these recreational opportunities are to the health and well-being of all Vermonters.
These environmental benefits can also be assessed in economic terms. The earth economics report commissioned by the city council estimates the value of the ecosystems in South Burlington’s priority open spaces — those identified by the interim zoning open space committee — would be between $73 and $240 million over the next twenty years.
In addition to the environmental costs we incur by eliminating our open spaces, there are also economic costs to city taxpayers.
As open space is converted to housing, property taxes inevitably rise.
One need look no further than the recent school budget to know that growing populations drive taxes higher.
Indeed, South Burlington has seen explosive growth in housing in the past two decades. In only 16 years, the city has expanded its housing stock by 35 percent.
And, during this time period, our property taxes have grown exponentially — significantly faster than inflation. South Burlington is not unusual in this respect. Study after study in communities across the country show the same thing: converting open space to residential housing leads to higher property taxes.
But, the development contingent asserts that we need to pay these costs and sacrifice these benefits to increase the housing stock in South Burlington at all price points.
This, they argue, will depress home values and thus make South Burlington more “affordable” for people of all income levels. While it may be true that increasing the supply of houses will bring property values down, depressing values is not the way to address affordable housing needs.
A home is the largest investment that most people will make and more valuable homes are usually a good thing for most people.
But it is absurd and illogical to ask current residents to pay higher taxes, sacrifice their water quality, air quality, recreation, forests and open space and wildlife — as well as endure more traffic, congestion, and pollution – all for the purpose of depressing home values to make South Burlington “more affordable.” There will always be a demand for new housing, but even covering all remaining open land in South Burlington with houses will not satisfy that demand.
The development contingent mentions “balance.” We are indeed out of balance. South Burlington now has close to 10,000 homes, 3,000 of which were built in the last two decades. And, we estimate that there are at least 1,500 more houses approved or pending approval — most of which are to be built in the rural lands.
Too much of South Burlington’s open space has already been sacrificed for housing.
Open lands are vital to the quality of our life, our health, our economic well-being and the health of our eco-systems that support wildlife.
The overwhelming majority of South Burlington residents want to see South Burlington’s natural resources protected. The latest election day poll that asked about nature found that preserving open space was the second most important priority of residents (behind completing the city center project).
In the 2018 mid-term election survey only 7 percent of residents thought that the city was making excellent progress on conservation of open space, and fully 80 percent of residents were willing to pay an extra $100 of property tax to permanently preserve more open space.
Most caring people support programs intended to provide affordable housing for those in need and South Burlington should be proud that it presently has over 800 income-restricted homes (including rentals).
Responsible development which protects the environment and ensures a high quality of life for existing residents are not at odds.
Housing in the rural spaces is not affordable to those in need, while in-fill and re-development provide win-win opportunities for all residents. There are creative opportunities to re-purpose large scale commercial areas that are no longer functioning as intended. This does not destroy the environment, and it can accommodate truly affordable housing because of its access to public transit and community services.
Those who truly care about the economic, social, and environmental health of South Burlington residents will advocate for increased protection of South Burlington’s precious remaining natural resources and not be misled by the voices of those who desire to profit at our expense.
Claudia Miller and members of Save Open Spaces South Burlington.
