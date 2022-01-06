South Burlington residents petitioned for interim zoning out of a concern that land development regulations do not sufficiently protect the city’s precious natural resources in the face of continued threats to the environment. I applaud the planning commission for all the hard work over three years on the draft regulations to address these concerns.
While the draft regs provide some increased natural resource protection in the city when compared to the existing land development regulations, they in some cases remove protection and, unfortunately, fall far short of what science tells us is needed to protect our water, air and biodiversity and to address climate change.
Meadows, forests and fields sequester carbon, provide a buffer against flooding, filter pollutants before they can enter Lake Champlain, filter air, provide habitat for pollinators, insects and wildlife and nourish our souls. With the climate changing, the need for these environmental services will only grow. The draft Vermont Climate Action Plan recognizes in numerous places the criticality of protecting open space in the face of climate change.
Don’t we already protect enough? No.
South Burlington has already been fragmented into 7,700 separate parcels of land and has 9,500 residential homes. Seventy-five percent of the agricultural soils that at one time existed in South Burlington have already been paved over with highways, airport runways, parking lots, buildings, lawns, sports fields or solar farms, and there are an additional 1,465 new additional homes in the pipeline — see arcg.is/1WKuTK for a map — with 388 of those in the more rural parts of the city.
This pipeline does not include the many hundreds of additional homes that may well be coming on the Long Property and the Hill Farm, among others.
Would putting in place all these environmental protections be inconsistent with the important goal of ensuring South Burlington does its part in providing access to affordable housing? No.
South Burlington should be proud that it presently has over 800 income-restricted homes, including rentals. Also, based on the assessed values shown on the 2021 grand list, 64 percent of all housing units in South Burlington have an assessed value of less than $300,000, and only 3 percent have an assessed value of more than $600,000.
South Burlington was recently rated seventh on a list of the top cities in Vermont with populations over 5,000 that are the most affordable cities in which to own a home. South Burlington certainly seems to be doing its fair share.
We can do more. There are infill and redevelopment opportunities in South Burlington to responsibly further develop in a way that protects the environment and ensures good quality housing near where people work. There are creative opportunities to repurpose large scale commercial areas that are no longer functioning as intended.
For these reasons, I urge the city council to at least adopt the sensible and reasonable environmental protections reflected in the draft land development regulations. But the regulations need to be strengthened. In particular, the minimum density requirement in conservation planned unit developments should be eliminated.
This provision would force landowners in the rural parts of our city to build or plan to build dense developments — a minimum of four units per acre — on the exact resources — buffers, supporting habitats, grasslands and farmlands — that the experts told us should be protected from development. An alternative could be a rule that would limit the size of new homes and lot coverage, a so-called McMansion rule.
Recognizing that certain of the changes in the draft land development regulations, including mandatory conservation planned unit developments, were intended to provide some protection for buffers, habitat blocks, supporting habitat, meadows, farms and grasslands, the changes fall short of what the experts say is required, and I also strongly encourage the city to enact clearer and more direct protections for these resources.
Some have maintained that developing South Burlington will somehow help to conserve open space in surrounding towns. One can observe that this is obviously untrue. Developers will not be satisfied with building out South Burlington but will, if we allow it, move on to surrounding towns once South Burlington no longer has open space to build on.
To protect our natural resources, all Vermont communities need to be vigilant in the face of relentless development pressure, as well as provide local employment opportunities. I am also heartened that the electric car revolution should largely address over time valid concerns around emissions from transportation.
South Burlington will soon be engaging in a process to adopt a climate action plan. Preserving open space will be critical to that plan to sequester carbon, provide for biodiversity, filter water and provide a buffer against flooding. Ensuring our land development regulations are as strong as possible will give us a running start on a climate action plan.
Andrew Chalnick is a member of the South Burlington Energy Committee and Climate Action Task Force.
